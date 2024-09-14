They will build a new apartment building in Santa Elena.

The project will cost $45 million. Construction of the 24-storey building, which will include 106 apartments and three levels of parking, will begin in November this year.

El Salvador is experiencing a boom in vertical housing projects that are changing the urban landscape in different areas of the city.

The latest to be announced is the largest residential building, called Origin, from Sforma, which will begin construction in Santa Elena, in Antiguo Cuscatlán, in November 2024 and will cost more than $45 million.

The company said the tower will consist of 27 floors: 24 for 106 apartments and three for parking.

The apartments will be designed in four models with two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 101 square meters to 350 square meters, and will feature interior environments with plenty of natural light, terraces that alternate from one level to another, as well as balconies with views of the San Salvador volcano and the Santa Elena mountain range, they explained in detail.

“The project was designed based on modules or cubes, which, when placed and combined correctly, form a building with a unique shape, which becomes more slender as it rises. The asset has 24 floors of housing as well as 3 parking lots and offers facades that transform into sunlight due to its play of shadows and transparencies,” explained Julio Segovia, CEO of Sforma.

Segovia added that because it is made up of modules, the building will have unique floors where each apartment will have its own characteristics, and will be located on levels ranging from eight apartments to just one per floor. “Each apartment is unique, and the finishes have been chosen to satisfy the most demanding tastes, with sober but very elegant and modern touches,” the CEO said.

They explained that the real estate project will target consumers in the middle and high segments, as apartment prices start from $280,500.

Special areas of origin

The company explained that the Origin building will contain spaces such as the Infinity Pool that will allow the connection between the magnificent views and the architecture. It will also be surrounded by natural landscapes with species that will create a unique environment and enhance comfort and privacy. It will also provide a space for resting in the water and a 25-meter swimming lane.

They will also have a space for the building’s residents, called Insiders Venue, where the interior environments will be combined with open spaces and will be able to accommodate 45 guests. They will also have a fully equipped kitchen area, called Infusion Kitchen, where passengers can experience cooking and enjoy the company of family and friends.

They noted that Origin will also feature a workspace called Inspire Co-Work, which will offer shared work desks and private environments to work without leaving the comfort of the building, as well as other amenities that will make the lives of its residents easier.

They pointed out that the first stone of the building will be laid before the end of 2024 and it is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027. This project will provide at least 600 direct job opportunities.

Sforma, the new developer of the Origin real estate project, is part of INGM Holdings, part of the Regalado Group. It is planned that before closing in 2024, the company will present the next apartment project in Nuevo Cuscatlán, which will be mixed in nature, combining commercial and residential.