They were remodeling their house when they found a “cable” that was actually an unimaginable worth of coins.

A couple made a fortune after the auction A collection of old coins found in your home while remodeling. The case took place in North Yorkshire, England, and stunned collectors and auctioneers alike. Coins were sold at an unprecedented rate. The house dates back to the 18th century, but the discovery was made in 2019, and until now it has been auctioned off.

The couple dug into the kitchen of their home, but a ledge prevented them from continuing. The two believed the electrical cable was still there, but when they touched it, they realized “it was a gold record and there were hundreds more under it,” according to British auctioneer and expert Gregory Edmond of Spink & Son. Coins, in Statements the sun.

This is one of the oldest coins found by the couple the sun

They couldn’t believe it, because And not just one, but 264 pieces. Spink & Son Auctioneers were immediately contacted to have an expert visit their property and appraise the treasure. The package was slated to sell for $231,390, but They eventually received $852,380One that confused everyone.

372 people were interested in the auctionThe collection consisted of coins from 1610 to 1727, from the reign of King James I to King George I. Also, according to records, The properties were owned by husband and wife Sarah Meister and Joseph FernleyA wealthy family of merchants of that time.

They were importers and exporters of iron ore, timber and coal., successive generations sat in the British Parliament and even served as politicians. Hence the significance of coins being his property.

“It is a rare privilege for an auctioneer to be honored with a white glove sale (100% sold), but It caught my eye in 2019 when I saw the story of Joseph and Sarah Fernley and their millions. (…) He defied any preconceived expectations, setting dozens of world records along the way,” Edmond said.

This coin is included in the collection of coins found by the couple the sun

According to expert, The auction was successful for all found items: How they looked, where, who they belonged to and how old they were. However, he stressed that the bid should not send the wrong message.

Among the coins found at the home of this British couple, a few different packages were found:

“This last coin is a new world record “This is the most from any country that has ever sold at auction, surpassing a US gold dollar that sold for 54,625 in Texas in October 2011,” Edmond concluded.

