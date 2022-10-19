Who needs a visa to enter the US?

to enter America, one of the first steps is to find out what permissions are required. Apart from a specific group of 39 countries, Citizens of almost the entire world are required visa This applies to the purposes and permanence of the journey.

Therefore, it is necessary to find out any requirements US Consular Office.

Tourist Entry Ticket

For Latin America, due to bilateral agreements, Chile is the only country in the region that has not required this practice since 2014. In this case, the interested party applies for the option Visa Waiver It allows a stay of up to 90 days for tourism, business or transit.

To do this, you have to apply for admission through them Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). The procedure costs 21 dollars.

As long as they hold a passport issued by another country in this area, they should apply Tourist visa or B-2, priced at US$160. Another option is the B-1 visa, which is issued for business.

Work Visa

Referring to Work Visa, the process is different. According to Immigration Act That country has different requirements and alternatives depending on the type of work one wants, training, and personal circumstances, among other personal characteristics.

One of the general rules is that In most cases, the prospective employer must file a petition that is approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services. After confirming this requirement, the person can proceed with the process.

In addition, there are different types visa

For professionals

In pre-planned professional employment, an H-1B visa is required. Must have a bachelor’s degree or higher.



There are many different types of green card photography available on Shutterstock.

For contracting countries

The H-1B1 visa is specific For citizens of Chile and Singapore who wish to work temporarily in the United States. They must have a job offer and apply as per this option.

For agricultural workers

An H-2A visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreigners to the U.S. to fill temporary agricultural jobs where U.S. workers are not available.

For skilled and unskilled workers

To do this, the employer must obtain a certificate confirming that there are no qualified workers in the United States for certain positions.

For workouts

The H-3 visa enables post-graduate training work for up to two years.

For dependents

Spouses or unmarried children under the age of 21 may obtain an H-4 visa for partners.



Gastronomy provides jobs for many immigrants Foto Shutterstock

For transfers within an organization

The L-1 visa is for employees in a managerial or executive position who have specialized knowledge that the company decides to relocate.

People with extraordinary skills or artistry

There are visas for these situations.

Exchange students

The petition must be filed by the sponsoring program and approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

How to start procedures

To begin with these procedures, it is necessary A valid passport valid for at least six months from the estimated date of entry into the country.

Then, fill the required forms and pay the visa application fee. As per case, there will be following inquiries and steps to be followed.