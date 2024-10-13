They weigh in with appreciations and special mentions for Formosa students at the National Science Fair – Agenfor

The Governor of Formosa, Gildo Insafran, received this Thursday the 10th of this month and congratulated the students who participated in the national events of the Education, Arts, Science and Technology Fairs 2024 in the province of Tucuman.

These are fourth and sixth grade students from Eva Peron’s neighborhood and the Chico Dhawan indigenous community; and fourth- and sixth-year students from the Namqom and Beraneh neighborhoods, whose work stood out among the hundreds of proposals submitted from across the country.

In this regard, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Professor Luis Ramírez Méndez, confirmed to the Formosa News Agency (AGENFOR) that “the governor’s reception is a memory that will remain in the memories of students and teachers forever.”

He added that among the conversations he had with them, he “encouraged them to continue studying so that Formosa would be a source of pride and news at the state level.”

For the educational official, obtaining these special honors and praise “represents something of the utmost importance, as we as the Ministry of Culture and Education (MCyE) are happy and excited about these achievements that are repeated year after year.”

Finally, he noted that the fact that “the five works of the province have received important awards speaks well for our young people, our students, our teachers and, above all, for Formosa education, which truly belongs to the state”. It’s closed.