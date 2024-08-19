They wanted to take down the iPhone, but now nobody buys it.

Wearable AI is awesome…as prototypes!

AI Pin was introduced as a more user-friendly and less intrusive device than a smartphone.

Humane, a startup backed by big Silicon Valley names like Open AI founder Sam Altman and Marc Benioff, promised to revolutionize the way we interact with technology with the AI ​​Pin, a device designed to compete with the iPhone. However, despite initial expectations and millions of dollars in investment, The product has faced a difficult fate, with high rates of return and financial instability putting its future in doubt.

The AI ​​Pin, a wearable device with a gesture-based user interface and voice commands, was introduced in April 2023. The promise was clear: A more convenient and less intrusive device than a smartphone.Able to perform complex tasks with simple gestures.

AI Pin and the dream of replacing the iPhone did not last long

the first Reviews It was devastating. However, there were those who insisted on checking the promise, and came to the same conclusion. Today, AI Pin sales were much lower than expected. Thousands of units were returned, and the company was forced to face losses of $1 million, after an initial investment of $200 million.

What led to the failure of AI Pin?

The internal crisis was not limited to sales. Let us remember that. The lack of clarity in the AI ​​Pin value proposition and competition from more established devices like smartphones has hindered its consumer adoption.The Ai Pin retails for $699 and requires a $24 monthly subscription to access all of the device’s features.

Humane has seen high employee turnover, especially in key areas like engineering and leadership. Several high-profile executives have left the company in recent months, and there have been widespread layoffs.These internal changes have created uncertainty among employees and investors.

Shows current status The complexity of developing a truly innovative product that can compete with tech giants like AppleThe initial promises were too ambitious, and the final product failed to deliver.

The AI ​​pin may have been an ambitious dream, but reality has shown that implementation is just as important as innovation. At least humanity is aware, and In the words of Zuck Kochias, a spokesman for the North American company, it seems that they want to reverse the situation in order to continue competing:

We knew we were at the starting point, not the finish line. Several software updates were released to address user feedback. We continue to build an incredibly talented and experienced team.

definitely, The AI ​​Pin was not the minimum viable product expected and remained a prototype.. And despite its creators’ insistence that they can improve it, the iPhone currently has no competitor.

