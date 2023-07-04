They start a new application to claim it

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the launch of a new mobile application for travelers to submit ESTA permit applications.

As announced in a recent press release, travelers who are now eligible to enter the US under the Visa Waiver Program can request their ESTA authorization “quickly and easily from their smartphones, mobile devices or tablets.”

Established under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Visa Waiver Scheme They need CBP to strengthen security for travelers to the United States.

ESTA is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors traveling to the United States and whether such travel poses any security or law enforcement risk.

In announcing the app, CBP’s Executive Director of Clearance and Passenger Programs noted, “The new ESTA app reinforces CBP’s mobile app strategy. We know the future is digital.

Prior to the introduction of the ESTA mobile app, travelers only applied for authorization through the official CBP website, which continues to offer this service.

ESTA Mobile Application for Travel to USA

With the ESTA mobile application, travelers who do not require a visa to enter the United States:

Create an ESTA application;

Scan your passport image;

Check your passport;

Upload a live video selfie to confirm your identity;

Include personal and travel details in your application;

Answer eligibility questions;

Review and submit your application;

make changes or updates to your Application or profile;

Receive notifications and app status updates.

According to the information provided, the ESTA mobile app is available in 24 different languages ​​and is designed for travelers from 40 countries whose citizens have received DHS permission to enter the United States for business or tourism, and can stay up to 90 days without a visa. .

You can download the free ESTA mobile app from the App Store (Manjana) or Google Play Store (Android)

On January 12, 2021, the State Department designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, affecting travel to that country by Cubans with dual citizenship who could benefit from visa waivers.

Currently, the US Embassy in Havana Recommends Cubans must apply for a non-immigrant visa at another consulate outside the island.