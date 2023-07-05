New Mexico announces financial aid to its residents

The state of New Mexico in the United States offers financial assistance to its citizens in the form of tax refunds. Citizens who have declared their obligations for the year 2021 are eligible for this financial assistance.

Singles get $500.00 USD and married couples filing jointly get $1,000.00 USD. Residents who choose to collect via bank deposit will enter the money next Tuesday, June 27.

The rest of the taxpayers will wait for the check till 29th of this month. State Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was happy to contribute to the families.

Ms. Lujan Grisham also said she was concerned about the high prices of basic goods and services across the country. However, the governor noted that New Mexico is currently on the main currency.

Other states are also sending financial aid

Officials caution that those who have moved to another address should update this information at the Taxpayer Access Point digital location. Customers have another option by providing the current address document to the state tax and revenue department.

Users who have changed their bank details after declaring their tax for 2021 will receive a check by post. Aspirants who have not filed their taxes for the year 2021 will come in time as the due date ends on May 31 of the upcoming year.

This North American state has boosted its income due to high fuel prices. Analysts estimate it will provide more than $673 million dollars to New Mexico residents.

Other states also help their residents with tax refunds or stimulus checks. A notable example is Minnesota, which just days ago authorized tax refunds for taxpayers this year.