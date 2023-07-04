July 4 in Miami and South Florida – NBC Miami (51)

From parades to fireworks, barbecues and outdoor activities this 4th of July is always fun for South Florida residents.

For Americans across the country, the 4th of July has become one of the most vibrant holidays with the promise of great food, fireworks and activities for the whole family.

This Independence Day, South Floridians can attend these locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

Miami: Concert and fireworks at Bayfront Park

The event will feature a concert by local musicians while the fireworks show will begin at 9pm.

when: Tuesday 4th July from 4pm to 10pm

Where: Bayfront Park (301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132)

Enrollment Free.

For more information, see Here.

Coconut Grove: Drone music and light show

At this great concert, attendees can enjoy performances by the Miami Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Eduardo Marturet. It will be in the beautiful and historic Peacock Park, where you can bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair, or enjoy it from the park’s grass.

when: Tuesday, July 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Peacock Park (2820 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133)

Enrollment Free

For more information, see Here.

Miami Beach: 4th of July concert, activities and fireworks

Fireworks and drones will light up the skies of Miami Beach once again. Exclusive family zone, food trucks, live entertainment and rock climbing wall.

when: Tuesday, July 4 from 3:30 p.m

Where: 73rd Street and Collins Avenue / Lummus Park (1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139)

Enrollment Free

For more information, see Here.

Main Biscayne: July 4th Parade

Key Biscayne’s Annual 4th of July Parade. With spectacularly decorated floats, golf carts and performers, this family-friendly event will wow any crowd.

when: Tuesday 4th July at 11am

WhereGrandon Blvd from Harbor Drive to West Wood Drive

Enrollment Free

For more information, see Here.

Doral: Fireworks show

This celebration is for Doral residents only. It’s a 20-minute fireworks show that will also be telecast live on the city’s social networks.

when: Tuesday, July 4, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Trump National Doral (4400 NW 87th Ave)

Enrollment Pre-registration for Doral residents.

For more information, see Here.

Hialeah: Concert, food and fireworks

The celebration will include a concert featuring Lenier, Ricky Valido and Marlon Fernandez, as well as several DJs. They will conclude with a 20-minute fireworks display, which will also be broadcast live on the city’s social networks.

when: Tuesday, July 4, 4:00 p.m.

Where: Milander (4700 Palm Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013)

Enrollment Free.

For more information, see Here.

Homestead: For the 4th match

The event, which will be held at the renovated grounds of Homestead-Miami Speedway, will feature live music, entertainment, food, exciting attractions for kids and a grand finale with fireworks.

when: Tuesday, July 4, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Homestead-Miami Speedway. (One Ralph Sanchez, Speedway Blvd, Homestead, FL 33035)

Enrollment: Free

For more information, see Here.

Achievement: Drone and fireworks show

The city will have a light show with drones and fireworks that can be seen from Country Club Drive or the balconies of some homes or apartments.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 9:00 pm

Where: Country Club Drive

Enrollment: Free

For more information, see Here.

Broward

Fort Lauderdale: Activities and fireworks

The Independence Day celebration will feature patriotic extravaganzas at Las Olas Oceanside Park and Fort Lauderdale Beach with live bands, a kids’ zone, beach games, contests, family activities and a dazzling fireworks display.

when: Tuesday, July 4, 12:00 p.m

Where: Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Oceanside Park (3000 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316)

Enrollment Free

For more information, see Here.

Miramar: Fireworks at Miramar Regional Park

The park will have a children’s area, with various distractions such as inflatable houses, slides and more. There will also be a food area with “food trucks” and kiosks.

when: Tuesday, July 4 from 6:00 p.m

Where: Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027)

Free admissionBut they recommend registration.

For more information, see Here.

Pompano Beach: Concert and fireworks display

The city-sponsored event features a concert before the annual “Extravaganza” fireworks display.

when: Monday 4th July from 6pm to 10pm

Where: Fisher Family Pier (222 N Pompano Beach Blvd)

Enrollment: Free but $20 for parking

For more information, see Here.