They shout “Drunk!” Alexis Vega; The striker responded to the fans in the first half

Divorce exists between lovers Guadalajara and Alexis Vega This was demonstrated again in the friendly match between the Mexican national team and the United States at Akron Stadium.

This was Alexis Vega’s reception in Akron

Although he did return to the Chivas stadium as a Toluca player – to raves, too – it was the first time he had done so as a tri-colour player, and people turned against him as soon as they saw him.

But Vega appeared among the substitutes in Tuesday’s match Javier Aguirre warmed him up To think about changing the sequel, which inflamed the spirits of some of those present.

From the stands The cries of “Drunk! Drunk!” began.Although Vega didn’t pay much attention to her and continued her warm-up exercises as if nothing had happened.

Vega’s response to Chivas fans

Despite the coldness of souls The moment he entered into the exchange with Cesar Huerta, I heard the insults againBut this time the player had no desire and gestured around them “I’m not listening to you!”.

Finally, when he entered the field and touched the ball most of the time, boos were heard again.