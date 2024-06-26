June 26, 2024

They reveal which cities in Florida are the most pessimistic

Winston Hale June 26, 2024

Find out which counties are most prone to extramarital affairs. Photo: iStock.

Ashley Madison’s annual report by the site for those seeking an extramarital affair revealed which cities have the most infidelities. Last year, Miami topped the list, however, Florida County lost that spot and fell to second place.

On the list of the most disloyal cities, two more appear from the State of the Sun, which, although they lost that first place, continue to be strongly represented. Orlando completed the podium and finished third; Tampa is the last county in Florida to rank 9th and is one of the top 20 counties for extramarital affairs.

The informant, Paul Keeble, the site’s director of strategy, who spoke with Fox News Digital, said betrayal doesn’t distinguish between cities or states, but is everywhere. “Infidelity is everywhere, regardless of your income, your occupation or your location,” he said.

The city with the most infidels in America

Ashley Madison was one of the first sites to allow married people to have extramarital affairs, created in 2002 and under the slogan: “Life is short. Have an adventure. ” Today it has operations in 53 countries and according to the official site, it has more than 60 million users.

In the United States, the city of Columbus, Ohio, ranks first on the list of cities with the highest number of people filing for extramarital affairs. “There’s something going on in Ohio,” Keeble says, with Cincinnati at No. 7 and Cleveland at No. 13.

