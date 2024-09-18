They reveal the identity of the person who recorded under Shakira’s skirt

According to the standards
As they revealed, It was about one of the community managers. For the singer who was producing content from different angles. Shakira with gestures and words He told the photographer not to record. From inappropriate angles, it was a hint, not a claim.
Media Director who explained the incident Sofia Bukele, He pointed out in the statement the following: The Colombian asked her fans to put down their phones so they could enjoy the moment with her and be there to enjoy an unforgettable night.
Shakira shows off her new song
That night, he was with Shakira. Other famous peopleWhich will launch his new song. He is about to Lily Pons, Anita, Dana and Winnie HarlowWho were seen with the Colombian at the famous Miami nightclub until late at night.
Fans are speculating that. The song will be titled “Solterra”.Which will include the participation of Anita and Dana. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Even Shakira didn’t provide any evidence.Their US tour, called the “Women No Longer Cry World Tour,” will conclude on December 15 in Detroit.
