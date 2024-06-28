June 28, 2024

They report the disappearance of Carlos Tovar, the coordinator of the robotic commandos in Aragua

Phyllis Ward June 28, 2024 2 min read

Photography by Fernando Marcano

Aragua’s mechanized commando coordinator, Carlos Tovar, disappeared on Thursday afternoon, after being intercepted by alleged police officials without visible identification.

Lapatella.com Reporter

As reported by Fernando MarcanoTovar, the regional coordinator for Vente Venezuela, was returning home after leaving a meeting when the alleged uniformed men asked him to accompany him to something.

He managed to communicate with his father-in-lawWho was entering the neighborhood at that time and told him that they would take him to command. Since that moment we have not heard from him. “He was allegedly in command of the PNB in ​​Rio Blanco,” Marcano said.

Relatives and party colleagues went to the police headquarters, but were prevented from reaching them and from obtaining any information about the whereabouts of the mechanized group leader.

We were stationed there for a whileThen some trucks came out, which was very strange. After that, they denied his presence there. It is alleged that he was taken to an unknown location.We don’t know where he is or what organization owns him.”

The leader’s disappearance has raised concerns among various political and social organizations in Aragua, which are demanding that the authorities find his whereabouts, as well as ensure respect for Carlos Tovar’s human rights.

