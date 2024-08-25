August 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They moved to Miami from Venezuela and built a business that earned them ,200 a day (VIDEO)

They moved to Miami from Venezuela and built a business that earned them $1,200 a day (VIDEO)

Winston Hale August 25, 2024 2 min read


Details of a car business founded by a Venezuelan couple in Miami
Instagram: @tashacarwash

An immigrant couple of Venezuelan origin living in the United States showed the initiative on their social networks that started in Miami, Florida. From their point of view, their idea turned into a profitable business so that they could earn up to 1,200 USD in one day.

By: nation

“$1200 in one day? if possible “It depends on how you approach your business, the services you offer and the reach of potential customers,” the youths noted on their TikTok account, where they explained that they are dedicated to professionally washing cars and trucks with a “premium” value. service.”

In a video posted on her TikTok account, Tasha Car Wash, a young woman shares what a work day looks like, starting with washing a GMC Sierra truck. “It’s very big and the owner asked us to provide our premium profile, a more complete service,” said the girl. In English, the word detailing refers to the art and technique of cleaning and restoring a vehicle to a new condition.

This option consists of “engine detailing, upholstery cleaning, thorough vacuuming, wheel detailing, plastic or vinyl detailing”. The Latino entrepreneur said they had to do “paint disinfection and sealant application” on the truck.

@dashakarvash

$1200 in one day? If this is possible, how do you approach your business, the services you offer and the reach of those customers? #Mobile Card Retail #Card casting # Vehicle details #CartailingMiami

? Fashion Show – Sunny Vibes

You can read the full note here nation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Brazil is the first country in Latin America to have a BSL4 laboratory to study the world’s most dangerous viruses
6 min read

Brazil is the first country in Latin America to have a BSL4 laboratory to study the world’s most dangerous viruses

August 24, 2024 Winston Hale
The US is changing the visa service platform and will affect applicants from these countries
2 min read

The US is changing the visa service platform and will affect applicants from these countries

August 24, 2024 Winston Hale
A woman at a New Jersey zoo risked her life after jumping a fence and touching a tiger
2 min read

A woman at a New Jersey zoo risked her life after jumping a fence and touching a tiger

August 23, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave Palo in Los Angeles (+Video)

August 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Maria Corina Machado calls for the streets on July 28
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado calls for the streets on July 28

August 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward
They moved to Miami from Venezuela and built a business that earned them $1,200 a day (VIDEO)
2 min read

They moved to Miami from Venezuela and built a business that earned them $1,200 a day (VIDEO)

August 25, 2024 Winston Hale
How does a 25 cent coin become worth $15,000?
2 min read

How does a 25 cent coin become worth $15,000?

August 25, 2024 Zera Pearson