They moved to Miami from Venezuela and built a business that earned them $1,200 a day (VIDEO)





An immigrant couple of Venezuelan origin living in the United States showed the initiative on their social networks that started in Miami, Florida. From their point of view, their idea turned into a profitable business so that they could earn up to 1,200 USD in one day.

By: nation

“$1200 in one day? if possible “It depends on how you approach your business, the services you offer and the reach of potential customers,” the youths noted on their TikTok account, where they explained that they are dedicated to professionally washing cars and trucks with a “premium” value. service.”

In a video posted on her TikTok account, Tasha Car Wash, a young woman shares what a work day looks like, starting with washing a GMC Sierra truck. “It’s very big and the owner asked us to provide our premium profile, a more complete service,” said the girl. In English, the word detailing refers to the art and technique of cleaning and restoring a vehicle to a new condition.

This option consists of “engine detailing, upholstery cleaning, thorough vacuuming, wheel detailing, plastic or vinyl detailing”. The Latino entrepreneur said they had to do “paint disinfection and sealant application” on the truck.

