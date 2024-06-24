They learn about the young man who lost his life in a Miami-Dade firefighter training exercise that ended in tragedy

Through the Go Found Me help page, family and friends have identified the 28-year-old who lost his life in a fire that broke out after a training exercise by Miami-Dade firefighters, as Fabian Giovanni Camero.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was a relative of a firefighter from the Miami-Dade Fire Department and that he does not work in the county, but they have not yet said why he was present at that training that took place on Friday morning. Inside a building at NW 36th Street and 66th Street in Virginia Gardens.

The training exercise included personnel from the Miami-Dade Fire Department and a group of international firefighters.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement that she has asked the chief of public safety to lead an investigation into what happened, along with a comprehensive review of protocols and practices to ensure a similar incident like this does not happen again in the future.

Miami Police said in a statement that they have begun a parallel investigation with other agencies to determine the circumstances under which this tragedy occurred.

Fabian Camero, son of firefighter Francisco Camero, is described as a brave and dedicated young man, whose passion was to follow in his father’s footsteps to serve and protect the community.

We tried to speak with the young man’s father, but he has not yet wanted to comment.

It should be noted that while the investigation continues, the community continues to await answers about this tragedy.