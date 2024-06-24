June 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They learn about the young man who lost his life in a Miami-Dade firefighter training exercise that ended in tragedy

They learn about the young man who lost his life in a Miami-Dade firefighter training exercise that ended in tragedy

Zera Pearson June 25, 2024 2 min read

Through the Go Found Me help page, family and friends have identified the 28-year-old who lost his life in a fire that broke out after a training exercise by Miami-Dade firefighters, as Fabian Giovanni Camero.

Authorities confirmed that the victim was a relative of a firefighter from the Miami-Dade Fire Department and that he does not work in the county, but they have not yet said why he was present at that training that took place on Friday morning. Inside a building at NW 36th Street and 66th Street in Virginia Gardens.

The training exercise included personnel from the Miami-Dade Fire Department and a group of international firefighters.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement that she has asked the chief of public safety to lead an investigation into what happened, along with a comprehensive review of protocols and practices to ensure a similar incident like this does not happen again in the future.

Miami Police said in a statement that they have begun a parallel investigation with other agencies to determine the circumstances under which this tragedy occurred.

Fabian Camero, son of firefighter Francisco Camero, is described as a brave and dedicated young man, whose passion was to follow in his father’s footsteps to serve and protect the community.

We tried to speak with the young man’s father, but he has not yet wanted to comment.

It should be noted that while the investigation continues, the community continues to await answers about this tragedy.

See also  Chile: They found the "grandfather" of modern crocodiles in Patagonia - Science - Life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

These zodiac signs are healthy and feel well from June 25 to July 1, according to Eastern astrology

June 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
4 min read

“My philosophy is to make science green.”

June 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
1 min read

The administrative version of the science fair was held in Kabayan

June 24, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

These zodiac signs are healthy and feel well from June 25 to July 1, according to Eastern astrology

June 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Patrick Siqueira convinced everyone: from the organizers of the Copa America to viewers in the United States

June 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Instagram arrives with a private live stream: how to use it

June 25, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The United States, Japan, and South Korea condemned the military agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un

June 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward