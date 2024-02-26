February 28, 2024

They kick out a contestant from La Casa de los Famosos

One of the contestants in the fourth edition of La Casa de los Famosos was eliminated from the competition on Monday.

This is former Venezuelan baseball player and personal trainer Carlos “El Canyon” Gomez.

The news was confirmed by Telemundo, the channel where the popular reality show is broadcast. However, the reasons for his expulsion have not yet been clarified.

“Carlos has been fired from #LCDLF4. Find out the reasons tonight during #LaCasaDeLosFamosos (7pm/6pm),” Telemundo posted on its X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Gomez was in danger of elimination this week, but was “saved” by two of his teammates at Sunday's ceremony.

The “Bosses of the Week”, Lapibicheta and Ruby Moura, were responsible for making the decision to save Carlos.

“El Cañón” was nominated alongside Rodrigo Rome, Sophie Durand, Ariadna Gutierrez, Clovis Nino and Cristina Porta, who are still at risk of leaving the program.

The contestant with the least number of accumulated votes will be eliminated from the program. The elimination ceremony will be broadcast Monday starting at 8 p.m. on Telemundo.

These are the 16 residents of Famous House 4 still in the running for the $200,000 prize:

1. Lupillo Rivera

2. Maribelli

3. Pedro “La Divasa” Figuera

4. Jose Reyes

5. Alana Litras

6. Clovis Nino

7. Ariadna Gutierrez

8. Sophie Durand

9. The little boy

10. Silvia del Valle

11. Alfredo Adami

12. Rodrigo Rome

13. Cristina Porta

14. Ruby Mora

15. Gotti Carrera

16. Alexa Genesis

Celebrities by quarters:

Land

-Maribelli Rivera

-Lupillo Rivera

– Pedro Figuera “The Divasa”

-Clovis Nino

– Ariadna Gutierrez

– Rodrigo Rome

fire

-Daniella Alexis “La Pepecheta”

-Alana Letras

-Ruby Mora

– Silvia del Valle “La Bronca”

-Christina Porta

-Sophie Durand

water

– Alfredo Adami

– Jose Reyes “La Milaza”

-Aleska Genesis

-Guti Carrera

