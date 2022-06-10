They find a reason to arrest Enrique “Quique” Questel, the former mayor of Santa Isabel

pimp. the judge Jenny Velez Carreraof the Court of First Instance of Ponce, found the reason for Friday’s arrest against the former mayor of Santa Isabel, Enrique “Quique” Questel Alvarado, on two criminal charges.

The two Independent Special Prosecutors (FEI), Emilio Ariel Garcia and Manuel Nunez Corada, summoned the ex-mayor of the New Progressive Party to appear at 1:00 p.m. to file complaints against him for possible undue influence.

Nunez Corada indicated that they would file two criminal charges.

The defendant’s attorney, Jose Torres Nolasco, reported that one of the charges against him was related to a violation of Section 4.2 of the Government Ethics Code.

This article states, among other things, that “a public servant shall not use the duties and powers of his office, public property or money to obtain, directly or indirectly, for himself or for a private person or company, any benefit other than that which is permitted by law.”

The second charge was related to Article 292 of the Penal Code regarding exercising undue influence.

Arriving at the court, at about 1:38 p.m., Questel Alvarado was silent.

Another of his lawyers, Francisco Sanchez Rodriguez, stated that he had been instructed to remain silent.

“The situation is calm, we are calm. We will work on the procedure now,” he said.

The charges relate to the investigation of interferences allegedly made by Questel Alvarado with the former Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (DNER), Rafael Machargo, in connection with a complaint filed by his company Aquamak at that agency.

Actors Estrella Martinez Soto and Hector Ferrer Santiago were the ones who filed a lawsuit with the Department of Justice, after Machargo stated that in the summer of 2020 he met at a private home in Questel Alvarado in connection with a pending lawsuit against him at DNER.

Sharejo denied committing any illegal act during this meeting. EIF will not charge you. You have already decided to refer your case to the Office of Government Ethics (OEG).

In 2019, DNER filed a complaint against Aquamak, the company of Questell Alvarado, because between 2015 and 2016 it built five buildings in the Marine Terrestrial District (ZMT) in the Playa neighborhood, Villa del Mar Avenue, where they have recreational facilities. Also to prune and remove mangroves from the area.

On the other hand, the FEI also has an investigation against Questell Alvarado for allegedly violating several legal provisions by appointing Carmen Rivera Torres to the position of interim financial director of the municipality of Santa Isabel.

In its referral to the FEI Committee, Justice noted that a report from the Office of the Comptroller indicated that Rivera Torres’ appointment was unlawful because it did not have the endorsement of the Santa Isabel Municipal Legislature and that the official did not have a bachelor’s degree in an area related to the position she held. It was also noted that the report referred to various actions by Questell Alvarado that hampered the audits of the City Comptroller’s Office.

Questel Alvarado, of the New Progressive Party, lost the 2020 general election to Rafael Burgos Santiago, of the PDP.

This isn’t the first time Questel Alvarado has faced justice. In the past it has been targeted for assault, obscenity, political discrimination, embezzlement and fraud.