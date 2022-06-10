June 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Militares instalarán torres de vigilancia para atacar delitos

The army will set up watchtowers to attack crimes

Phyllis Ward June 10, 2022 2 min read

Combined Task Force Ciudad Tranquila (FTC Ciutran) reported that several units are manned by military personnel They will be strategically placed to alert mixed patrols Before the anti-social news.

modern technology towers Preventive monitoring will be allowedin addition to recording with high accuracy, and keeping a record of accidents and criminal acts.

Ciutran is defined as a military body under the Ministry of Defense with a mission to maintain the safety and peace of citizens, which establishes and operates technology towers to monitor and support the National Police in the fight against common crime and criminality.

In a press release, Ciutran stated that this is part of the government’s provision of the military and police to conduct mixed patrols in order to obtain Greater response to crimes, thefts, burglaries and other crimes that affect citizenship.

The periodical organized by the executive branch It consists of the members of the Army of the Dominican Republic, the Navy of the Dominican Republic, the Air Force of the Dominican Republic, the National Police, and the members of the Seotrane.

A week ago, the National Police and the Armed Forces Joint operations started “My safe” in order to fight crime.

Joining the police force are more than a thousand soldiers from the armed forces, distributed in the major districts of Santo Domingo and the provinces within the country, where criminal acts occur at any time of the day or night.

See also  Dirty laundry of a Russian oligarch family: nautical yacht, $ 630 million divorce and son cruelty against his mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The period of investigation and release of proceeds has ended

June 10, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Abenader exchanges greetings with Biden – Biden said at the Summit of the Americas that democracy is an essential component of the American world

June 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Blinken accuses Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua of criminalizing the press

June 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Kamala meets Harris at a dinner party with Abinadar Biden

June 10, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Meliá Submits Its Wellness Suggestion ‘Cancer Wellness’ • Online Plus

June 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Cuba explained the absence of 4 players in the team that traveled to Mexico – SwingComplete

June 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The army will set up watchtowers to attack crimes

June 10, 2022 Phyllis Ward