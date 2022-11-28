They evacuated a makeshift camp in Ciudad Juárez where Venezuelan migrants had been waiting for more than a month to cross into the United States.

- Draft
- BBC News World
Mexican authorities evacuated a makeshift camp for Venezuelan migrants on the banks of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez on Sunday.
Hundreds of tents were set up along the border between Mexico and the United States to house migrants who wanted to cross to American soil.
According to the local press, the reason for the eviction decision Fire hazard For Mexico’s state civil defense, the migrants had fires burning near their tents to beat the cold.
But it is not an easy process as seen in agency films. Tents were set on fire, some were injured and clashes erupted between migrants and police officers.
BBC Mundo has been able to confirm that not all people in the camp have accepted the authorities’ offer to be moved to shelters.
The camp was established on the banks of the river a month ago, after the government of US President Joe Biden announced that it would close the border with Mexico to Venezuelans, “to help address the most serious irregular migration and ease the pressure on the cities and states that receive these people.”
Ciudad Juárez is one of five points along the Mexican border that have received Venezuelans evacuated by US authorities since Wednesday, October 12, 2022, when the new immigration measure was announced.
More than 150,000 Venezuelans crossed the border into Mexico last fiscal year, a 293% increase over the previous year.
“Nobody can lose something that doesn’t exist, the country I left is no more,” said one of them.
“We hope that President Joe Biden will reconsider his decision and give the people here a chance. I’m afraid that if I pass, I will have that stain that will prevent me from fulfilling my dream,” he added.
