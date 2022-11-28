November 28, 2022

They evacuated a makeshift camp in Ciudad Juárez where Venezuelan migrants had been waiting for more than a month to cross into the United States.

Mexican authorities evacuated a makeshift camp for Venezuelan migrants on the banks of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez on Sunday.

Hundreds of tents were set up along the border between Mexico and the United States to house migrants who wanted to cross to American soil.

According to the local press, the reason for the eviction decision Fire hazard For Mexico’s state civil defense, the migrants had fires burning near their tents to beat the cold.

But it is not an easy process as seen in agency films. Tents were set on fire, some were injured and clashes erupted between migrants and police officers.

