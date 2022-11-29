Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts on the island of Hawaii

Watch the cataclysmic eruption of Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii 1:23

(CNN) — A gray advisory for Hawaii’s Big Island and surrounding waters was in effect until 6 a.m. local time Monday (noon Miami time). Mauna LoaThe world’s largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Ash may accumulate up to 1 cm in some parts of the island.

“People with respiratory illnesses should stay indoors to avoid inhaling ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu warned.

“Damage to crops and animals is likely. Minor damage to equipment and infrastructure. Reduced visibility. Widespread cleanup may be necessary,” he added.

The lava flows are contained within the summit area and do not threaten communities on the slopes, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. Wind can carry volcanic gas and ash downwind.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption may be very dynamic and the location and progression of lava flows may change rapidly,” the lab said, adding: “If eruptions persist at Moguavio, lava flows will likely be confined within the caldera walls.

“However, if the eruptive vents are displaced from their walls, the lava flows can move rapidly downward.”

This Sunday, Nov. 27 around 11:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. EST Monday) at Moku'āweoweo, Moku'āweoweo, inside Volcanoes National Park, according to the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

At this time, the lava flows are contained within the summit and do not threaten the communities below. The wind carried volcanic gas, fine ash, and Pele’s hair.

