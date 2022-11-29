How many times can I enter the US with a tourist visa?

Frequency of trips and maximum length of stay in this alternative.
The Tourist Entry Ticket A very frequent and achievable option Enter the United States. But, if you have this option, it’s important to take it into account Permit to stay Y Frequency of trips.
On the first point, Quiroga Law Office, a legal practice specializing in immigration matters, detailsThe maximum stay on a B2 tourist visa is six months.
However, in reality, this term will be determined Days established by the immigration officer on Form I-94.
If a person leaves the country before or during that deadline, he will be in a legal situation.
Extend your stay in the US
On the other hand, permanent extension can cause an irregular situation This can lead to deportation or rejection of a new entry request.
Another case that draws the authorities’ attention illustrates the site of the Quiroga study A person leaves the United States and returns immediately or travels frequently with the intention of tourism.
In this case, the same site says, there is no express rule on the time prescribed outside the United States. The situation will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
However, there are some guidelines to follow. Among them:
– Respect the purpose of the visa. As for tourist visa, it is allowed only for vacation.
– Avoid frequent trips or long stays.
– The tourist visa must be guided by the maximum authorized date of stay without expiry. Since the second option would lead to an illegal situation.
– In case of intention to extend the period of stay, visa extension should be requested.
What happens when you extend your stay?
Information on the Quiroga Law Office site indicates that a stay of more than 180 days can result in the person being deported. The ban on return to this country will be determined within a certain period established by the Migration Office.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts on the island of Hawaii
They evacuated a makeshift camp in Ciudad Juárez where Venezuelan migrants had been waiting for more than a month to cross into the United States.
Are you going to America? These are the closest dates for processing a visa as a tourist – El Financiro