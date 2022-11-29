November 29, 2022

How many times can I enter the US with a tourist visa?

Winston Hale November 29, 2022 2 min read

Frequency of trips and maximum length of stay in this alternative.

The Tourist Entry Ticket A very frequent and achievable option Enter the United States. But, if you have this option, it’s important to take it into account Permit to stay Y Frequency of trips.

On the first point, Quiroga Law Office, a legal practice specializing in immigration matters, detailsThe maximum stay on a B2 tourist visa is six months.

However, in reality, this term will be determined Days established by the immigration officer on Form I-94.
A tourist visa for the United States does not allow for photography Shutterstock work.

If a person leaves the country before or during that deadline, he will be in a legal situation.

Extend your stay in the US

On the other hand, permanent extension can cause an irregular situation This can lead to deportation or rejection of a new entry request.

Another case that draws the authorities’ attention illustrates the site of the Quiroga study A person leaves the United States and returns immediately or travels frequently with the intention of tourism.

Photo Shutterstock A person in the US without a visa may be deported.
In this case, the same site says, there is no express rule on the time prescribed outside the United States. The situation will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

However, there are some guidelines to follow. Among them:

– Respect the purpose of the visa. As for tourist visa, it is allowed only for vacation.

– Avoid frequent trips or long stays.

– The tourist visa must be guided by the maximum authorized date of stay without expiry. Since the second option would lead to an illegal situation.

– In case of intention to extend the period of stay, visa extension should be requested.

What happens when you extend your stay?

Information on the Quiroga Law Office site indicates that a stay of more than 180 days can result in the person being deported. The ban on return to this country will be determined within a certain period established by the Migration Office.

