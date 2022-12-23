December 23, 2022

They denounced that foreigners imprisoned in a Venezuelan prison suffer from hunger: “They get three tablespoons per person.”

December 23, 2022
The state of crisis in which Venezuelan prisons find themselves (EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez/File)

the Venezuelan Prison Observatory On Wednesday, the OVP condemned the detention of most of the detainees in a prison in the state of Zulia (west). ForeignerAnd the They are hungry They receive inadequate and “poor quality” food rations.

According to a statement issued by the NGO, at the “Winnie Mandela New Man Training Centre”, where he is currently located 120 inmates – More than 70 Colombians or other nationalities-“The ration they receive is three tablespoons per person This clearly does not support them.

Given this fact, the text continues, Imprisoned Venezuelans are helping foreignerssharing some of the food that their visitors could take into the prison.

The detainees denounced the existence of “inside the prison”.Work with foodWhich is run by guardians and that forces family members to pay in dollars to get the food in, always in accordance with the OVP.

One prisoner was quoted as saying, “They give us three tablespoons of beans or rice, a little bit of some kind of salad with cassava or yam, araiba without stuffing or grated beets, but the food is very poor.” In the letter in which his identity was concealed.

In addition, prisoners reported that those responsible for prison security They charge it in dollars In exchange for conjugal visits, phone calls, or for allowing medication.

Last July, the OVP denounced the hygiene conditions and infrastructure of Venezuela’s prison centers “unstable“And that besides, there is”Serious problem eatingEspecially since 2018, when they started recording deaths from malnutrition and tuberculosis.

See also  AMLO's reaction after broadcasting a video of his brother receiving money

(with information from EFE)

They are calling on the Venezuelan police to ensure that extrajudicial executions and torture are prohibited
They assert that Venezuela’s economic growth is uneven and “very little”.

