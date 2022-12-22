December 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Who is Lilia Paredes, the wife of former President Pedro Castillo who was granted asylum in Mexico (and why she is being investigated in Peru)

Phyllis Ward December 22, 2022 6 min read
  • wording
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

explained,

Lilia Paredes with members of her family during an iftar in the second round of the presidential vote in June 2021, in Chota, Peru.

From elementary school to first lady of Peru, and from there, to asylum in Mexico, she goes through a plot of accusations against her and her family.

This past year and a half has been Lilia Paredes, wife of former President Pedro Castillo, who has been in detention since December 7 on charges of rebellion after he tried to dissolve the Peruvian Congress and remove him from the same chamber.

This Wednesday, Lilia Paredes He landed with his two children in Mexico, a country that granted them political asylum. Before the trip, the Castillo family was at the Mexican Embassy in Lima.

They travel after the chancellorship grants safe conduct to Lilia and her children, Alondra and Arnold.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Lopez Obrador accuses the Peruvian government of “choosing repression rather than democratic methods”.

December 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Nazca Lines continue to amaze: they find even more ancient designs

December 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Mexico’s ambassador to Peru has been declared persona non grata and must leave the country within 72 hours

December 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

“Hard to justify that move”: Immigration relief for Colombia / News Today

December 22, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Details in the contract block Pocho Guzmán’s access to Chivas

December 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

Who is Lilia Paredes, the wife of former President Pedro Castillo who was granted asylum in Mexico (and why she is being investigated in Peru)

December 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

This is how Alexa Hoffman responded against Ventaneando with Hector Parra’s Christmas video from prison

December 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon