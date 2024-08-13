They catch Shakira with her mysterious boyfriend and reveal his identity

Miami, Florida.

The entertainment world has been rocked by rumors of a possible reconciliation between the two. Shakira and her ex-partner Antonio de la Rúa. the Colombian singer He was caught at a private dinner with a mysterious man at a luxury hotel. Miami Hotel on August 7, sparking a wave of speculation. Initially, it was thought that the accompanist could be a singer-songwriter. Alejandro Sanz Or even his brother Tonito. However, recent reports indicate that the person he shared the evening with Shakira It could have actually been Antonio de la Rua. he Journalist Alex Rodriguez He was responsible for disclosing this information in Show Siéntese Whose Poeda!aired on August 8.



#Shakira #ABC News #antoniodelarua #Shaky #Pique #Spain #Miami #diffuse #romantic dinner #Colombia #Alejandrosanz ♬ Original sound – Your Newspaper @abc.es What was initially thought to be a romantic encounter with singer Alejandro Sanz, ended up revealing an unexpected twist: the man who accompanied Shakira during a dinner in Miami was none other than Antonio de la Rúa, her former manager and ex-partner. With whom she shared an intense relationship for 11 years 🫣 This encounter unleashed a wave of rumors and speculations, arousing the curiosity of her followers and the press ❤️ The relationship between Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa was not a simple adventure. For more than a decade, the two shared not only their love life, but also their professional life, which at the time led them to face each other in a difficult legal battle after their separation in 2011. Shakira de la Rúa was accused of embezzling six million dollars. euros, a conflict that was finally resolved with an agreement in which the Argentine received property in exchange for settling the charges. 🗓️ Now, thirteen years later, life has brought them together again, but not in a romantic context. As Rodriguez revealed, this meeting in Miami had no romantic overtones, but was strictly professional. For three months, De la Rúa resumed his role in Shakira’s life, this time as her accountant, demonstrating the continuation of their intensely trusting relationship.

During his speech, Rodriguez He confirmed that the person who was with him Shakira At the Standard Hotel in Miami it was indeed, Antonio de la RuaAccording to the information you provided. Rodriguez, The relationship between the two was not limited to social meetings, but they had been working together on personal and professional issues for a few months. See also Hector "Daddy" reacts to Daddy Yankee's transformation Antonio de la Rúa: Shakira’s new manager? The journalist mentioned that Antonio de la Rua He played an important role in life. Shakirato become a kind of administrator of your professional and financial affairs. “It’s Antonio de la Rua, her ex-husband.He confirmed Rodriguez In the program. “According to the information they gave me this morning, they have been working together for a few months. Antonio de la Rúa becomes like her accountant, the one who manages all of Shakira’s professional and personal affairs.“ These statements surprised many, especially in light of the turbulent end of their relationship in 2011.