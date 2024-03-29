They Bought An ATM At Auction In America, And What Was Inside Left Them Unspeakable (VIDEO)

A couple in the US bought an ATM with the intention of finding cash at an auction. However, after struggling for hours to open it and using different tools to lift it off a truck, the influencers were surprised by their discovery.

By Nation

In a two-part video, content creators Atley and Blake Kinsman share their struggle to find out if something is hidden inside an ATM. The pair, who have almost a million followers on Instagram between their accounts @blakekinsman and @adley, showed off all the tools needed to break into an ATM.

“Opening an ATM I bought at auction,” Atlee wrote with a video posted on his Facebook page last December. In the clip, the influencer captured the moment her husband used a screwdriver, a hammer, a saw, a chisel and a rotary hammer to go through different compartments of the ATM until he reached the compartments inside the ATM. Money is deposited.

The couple, who thought they would get at least US$10,000, were surprised when they finally opened the cash boxes to find them completely empty. “Nothing!” Blake says as he opens the cash register with a disappointed look at the camera. “The man said there was money inside!” Atlee says recording.

