Tremors in the United States today, March 28 – exact time, epicenter and recent earthquakes, according to the USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

He United States Geological Survey (USGS) Recorded telluric movements in the United States are daily reports and warn people of the dangers of these events, because this country Pacific Belt And there is San Andreas fault, which is known to generate seismic energy. To inform people, I am sharing with you the official report of the most recent tremors or earthquakes in the North American region.

Recent earthquakes through its official website and its interactive map, The United States Geological Survey, Shares real-time information about recent earthquakes recorded mainly in states like Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Texas, Nebraska etc.

Tremors in America Today, Thursday, March 28 via SSN LIVE

Given the record of strong earthquakes, it is important to be aware of recent tremors in the United States, so follow safety recommendations USGS And competent authorities will let citizens know how to react in the end of an earthquake episode.

Which US states have the most earthquakes?

Earthquake Information Center said USGS, every state in the North American country has been affected by some kind of earthquake. However, some states are more prone to major earthquakes than others. Some of the states with the highest risk are: