They attack Miss Universe 2021 to gain weight and she responds with a strong message

The Miss Universe Harnaz Kaur He was the target of harsh criticism after gaining some weight three months after winning the title in Israel.

After the appearance of the Queen of India in a recent activity as part of her duties as the most beautiful woman in the universe, netizens on social networks began to make negative comments about her character.

And although Frog admitted he gained a few pounds months after winning his third title for his country, he surprised the world with a powerful message.

“We all look at things from our perspective. We all go through changes…that’s me and I love myself,” the Queen said in an interview.

His strong words generated praise and many agreed that beauty goes beyond mere form.

In addition to Former Miss Universe 1996, Venezuelan Alicia Machado Criticized in her year of her weight-gaining reign, she came out in defense of India calling her beautiful and brave.

“Certainly, thank God, this beautiful queen and brave woman did not have Mr. Page as her head,” he said via his social networks, referring to Former President Donald Trump who owned the aforementioned contest when she was a queen.

It should be remembered that Machado is referring to the moment Trump summoned the press in his year of rule to be caught on camera while exercising.

In the recording from that time, Trump can be seen smiling: “With what he’s gained, you can tell he loves to eat.”

He also described her on a radio show as an “eating machine” and threatened to pull her crown off in order to gain weight.