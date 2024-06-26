June 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They are monitoring another tropical wave with the possibility of hurricane development

They are monitoring another tropical wave with the possibility of hurricane development

Phyllis Ward June 26, 2024 2 min read

he National Hurricane Center The city of Miami has begun to detect another tropical wave with possible hurricane developmentWhich this morning was southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

At 2:00 AM today, there was a 30% chance of tornadoes forming in a system of disorganized rain and thunderstorms in seven days.

Tropical waves monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean on June 26, 2024. (NHC/NOAA)

“Some slow development of this system is possible late this week into early next week as it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.”The agency indicated.

  1. Why are hurricanes named after people?

  2. The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be the worst in decades

  3. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects an active hurricane season with up to 25 storms

  4. What is the La Niña phenomenon?

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 with a bleak outlook. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is waiting Formation of between 17 to 25 tropical storms8 to 13 hurricanes and of those, between 4 and 7 could be Category 3 or more hurricanes.

In a normal year, 14 storms form.

What is the La Niña phenomenon?
12 the pictures
One of its greatest effects is that it tends to make the Atlantic hurricane season more active.

That’s 2024 right there 65% chance that La Niña phenomenon They are formed in the period from July, August and Septemberleading to these very aggressive forecasts for hurricane season.

One of the greatest effects La Niña tends to make the Atlantic hurricane season more active, mainly due to changes in vertical wind shear.Which refers to the change in wind speed and direction between about 5,000 and 35,000 feet above the ground.

See also  A beauty queen was sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing a millionaire's wine in Spain

the The first tropical storm of the year, AlbertoIt formed on June 19 in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The next hurricanes will be called to form. Beryl, Chris, Debbie, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helen, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Lesley, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Raphael, Sarah, Tony, Valerie and William.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Alberto Fujimori is in the ICU after suffering a broken hip, Keiko Fujimori reports his fall | Policy

June 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Four activists have been arrested over an otherworldly protest at the home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

June 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Central American presidents are scheduled to meet on Thursday, but are unlikely to elect SICA’s new secretary

June 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Summary of the Ecuador vs Jamaica match (3-1). Objectives

June 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Everything we know about the future of the iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence and more of Tim Cook’s plans

June 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Alberto Fujimori is in the ICU after suffering a broken hip, Keiko Fujimori reports his fall | Policy

June 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Uber blocks drivers mid-shift in New York

June 27, 2024 Winston Hale