They are monitoring another tropical wave with the possibility of hurricane development

he National Hurricane Center The city of Miami has begun to detect another tropical wave with possible hurricane developmentWhich this morning was southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

At 2:00 AM today, there was a 30% chance of tornadoes forming in a system of disorganized rain and thunderstorms in seven days.

Tropical waves monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean on June 26, 2024. ( NHC/NOAA )

“Some slow development of this system is possible late this week into early next week as it moves generally westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.”The agency indicated.

Why are hurricanes named after people? The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be the worst in decades The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects an active hurricane season with up to 25 storms What is the La Niña phenomenon?

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 with a bleak outlook. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is waiting Formation of between 17 to 25 tropical storms8 to 13 hurricanes and of those, between 4 and 7 could be Category 3 or more hurricanes.

In a normal year, 14 storms form.

12 the pictures One of its greatest effects is that it tends to make the Atlantic hurricane season more active.

That’s 2024 right there 65% chance that La Niña phenomenon They are formed in the period from July, August and Septemberleading to these very aggressive forecasts for hurricane season.

One of the greatest effects La Niña tends to make the Atlantic hurricane season more active, mainly due to changes in vertical wind shear.Which refers to the change in wind speed and direction between about 5,000 and 35,000 feet above the ground.

the The first tropical storm of the year, AlbertoIt formed on June 19 in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The next hurricanes will be called to form. Beryl, Chris, Debbie, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helen, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Lesley, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Raphael, Sarah, Tony, Valerie and William.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.