They are investigating illegal withholding of wages at Gotera Hospital.

AGEPYM warns that if you do not receive documents supporting the opponent, the case will be pursued through legal channels.

by Jacqueline Mejia

July 12, 2024 – 19:15

Following a complaint filed last Friday by a nurse from the National Hospital of San Francisco Gotera de Morazán, members of the General Union of Public and Municipal Employees (AGEPYM) arrived at the health care center to investigate the case of the worker, who would have received a deduction on his June payslip of more than $500, without any justification.

Rosal Solorzano, vice president of AGEPYM, asked to discuss the case with the hospital director, but the legal advisor did not receive him, who could not verify the reason for the deduction with documents.

“They deducted from the worker approximately $572, claiming that she did not show up for work for 12 days, but according to the salary slip, which is the only information they gave her, she did not show up on days 5 and 7 and if it says it is only 3 days, but it does not say which month, it is only 2023,” said the AGEPYM vice president.

He pointed out that according to the hospital’s internal regulations, the worker must receive prior notice of the deduction in cases of unjustified absence from the direct management, but before that, he is given a period of time to explain the absences. For this reason, they asked the information access officer for a copy of the employee’s approved file, to verify the basis of the procedure, but here the contradictions appear, due to the lack of documents supporting the employer’s action.

The hospital will be visited again on Monday to submit a letter to the director and inform him of the invalidity of the proceedings that are still ongoing regarding this case.EDH/Courtesy

“Then it turns out that they never notified the worker, and they don’t want to give us the file, I imagine because they know they never gave notice and they don’t want to tell us the days the cuts were applied to,” Solorzano added.

According to the Civil Service Law in Article 72 (bis), any administrative violation expires after 90 days, which means that the hospital administration did not take action at the time of the alleged violation until a year and a half had passed. AGEYPM claims that there is an expiration date and that the crimes of arbitrary action, improper seizure and retention can continue.

The union representative indicated today, Monday, that they will visit the hospital again, to submit a letter to the director and inform him of the invalidity of the procedures that are still ongoing in this case, and that if the worker does not return the affected health salary, the process will continue and she will be transferred to the competent authorities.

“On Tuesday of this week, the 10 days for the information access officer to provide us with information or deny us expired, and with reasoned orders, he did not respond to us and did not give us anything either, we will ask them to apply the fine that belongs to the officer, because perhaps he does not know or they gave him orders not to give us the file, but we did all this according to the law,” Solorzano pointed out.

El Diario de Hoy contacted the hospital’s press office at 2645-7100, but received no response; nor did the new administrative number, 2609-9800.