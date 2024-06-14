“They achieved it after about 4 years of persistence.”

Producer and presenter of “This Is Not Radio” Ariel SantanaHe regretted on Friday the resignation of Honey Estrella from the radio space that broadcasts from Monday to Friday on Alofoke FM after Santiago Matias confirmed this information in the middle of the event at Carnegie Hall.

Santana described Estrella’s departure from the project as a “loss” more than three years after joining the original team since its inception in April 2021.

“We will not be hypocritical and say that people live forward, people live forward, but there are people and there is Honey Estrella,” Santana said during an ENR broadcast this morning.

The comedian indicated that the reason for his partner’s decision was because of her friends and colleagues from the media who insisted that she stop being part of that platform, which is why he admitted that his wishes for her were to find “peace.”

“We must congratulate you, after almost four years, three years or so,” you insist, writing here, “I remember one day when Honey went to present his film Rafaela at La India and Honey stopped here before the program ended. He was there until the full time,” he added. Newspaper pages explain the passing of Honey Estrella, when this program was only three months old.”

Santana explained that he planned to bid farewell to my mother, but “he no longer even trusts my mother,” referring to the revelation of the news made by Manolo Ozuna a few days ago on his program, before Santiago Matias officially revealed it.

“If it’s for your peace then I support you one hundred percent, and if that’s what you need for peace at this time to develop other projects. But Honey and I had another plan, to prepare an amazing programme, I was thinking of and he mentioned that Sergio Vargas would be fired Honey.