These dollar bills are no longer accepted at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and department stores: Reasons why

US banknotes, icons of the global economy, are about to undergo a major transformation. he United States Government He announced a series of changes that will affect the appearance and security of everyday dollars. Starting from October 2024, many more stores will be opened, including large chains such as Walmart, goal and Dollar treethey will stop accepting damaged invoices. Those with breaks, broken ends or blurring due to humidity will be rejected in commercial establishments, banks and ATMs.

Why these changes?

The main reason behind this measure is to improve the security of the US monetary system. Counterfeiting banknotes is an ongoing problem that generates significant economic losses. The new designs seek to make the task of counterfeiters more difficult and protect consumers.

In addition to changes in policies for accepting damaged banknotes, new designs will be introduced for different denominations. The $50 note will be the first to receive an update in 2028, followed by the $20 note in 2030. The $5 and $100 bills will also be redesigned in the coming years.

What news will the new designs bring?

The new bills will include more advanced security features, such as micro-printed security threads, 3D stripes that change color when the note is tilted, and inks that react to ultraviolet light. These features will make it difficult to distinguish between an original bill and a fake.

Changes in American invoices It will have a direct impact on the daily lives of millions of people. It is important to be aware of these modifications to avoid inconveniences when making transactions.

Check your tickets: Starting October 2024, it is advisable to check your banknotes and replace damaged banknotes at your bank.

Learn about the new designs: As new bills are rolled out, take time to monitor their security features and learn to recognize them.

Beware of fake invoices: As technology advances, counterfeiters have also become more sophisticated. Be careful when receiving banknotes and check their authenticity before accepting them.

at the moment, USA It issues seven types of banknotes: US$1, US$2, US$5, US$10, US$20, US$50 and US$100. Although there are higher denomination banknotes, such as US$500, US$1,000 and US$10,000, they are no longer valid. It has been produced, but it is still legal and must be accepted.

Why is it important to know about these changes?

Looking at changes in US banknotes will allow you to:

Protect your money: You will avoid falling victim to scams and receiving fake invoices.

Facilitate your transactions: By learning about the new security features, you will be able to quickly and easily identify genuine banknotes.