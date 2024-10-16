October 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

These crimes terrorize New York

These crimes terrorize New York

Winston Hale October 16, 2024 2 min read


Received by the New York Post

A 15-year-old Venezuelan immigrant believed to be part of a violent group of young gang members terrorizing the city has been arrested at least 10 times this year, according to police sources.

By New York Post

But despite his extensive record, the young man continues to be allowed to roam the streets and stay in taxpayer-funded shelters.

“Politicians have turned our criminal justice system into a mere paper tiger,” said one frustrated source.

“There was no way to stop him,” the source added. “We have a 15-year-old boy who keeps running our city like it’s his personal video game.”

According to sources, the teenager is part of “Los Diablos de la 42,” a group of about 20 young immigrants who attack locals and tourists alike in armed robberies around Times Square and other parts of the city.

This 15-year-old immigrant was recruited by Venezuelan mobster Tren de Aragua and is now part of a gang of underage brats who call themselves the “Diablos de la 42”.
Received by the New York Post

According to federal immigration sources, the teenager crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, in May 2023.

Detained by border officials with his family, he was eventually released pending immigration proceedings, with a first hearing scheduled for next month, officials said.

It’s unclear when Dean first appeared in Manhattan, but in May of this year, he reportedly joined the Diablos group, which sources say moved out of the city-sponsored Roosevelt Hotel immigrant shelter in Midtown.

Read more New York Post

See also  They aired images of the US F-35 falling into the sea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Why education level is the best predictor of how someone will vote
4 min read

Why education level is the best predictor of how someone will vote

October 15, 2024 Winston Hale
Temperatures will begin to drop in the US; These will be the affected states
3 min read

Temperatures will begin to drop in the US; These will be the affected states

October 15, 2024 Winston Hale
He doesn’t care at all about other people dying
5 min read

He doesn’t care at all about other people dying

October 14, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

They shout “Drunk!” Alexis Vega; The striker responded to the fans in the first half
1 min read

They shout “Drunk!” Alexis Vega; The striker responded to the fans in the first half

October 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
How to read without being abandoned by the blue accent | One network from Bolivia
1 min read

How to read without being abandoned by the blue accent | One network from Bolivia

October 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
These crimes terrorize New York
2 min read

These crimes terrorize New York

October 16, 2024 Winston Hale
The Menendez brothers’ aunt reveals important details about the past
2 min read

The Menendez brothers’ aunt reveals important details about the past

October 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon