These crimes terrorize New York





A 15-year-old Venezuelan immigrant believed to be part of a violent group of young gang members terrorizing the city has been arrested at least 10 times this year, according to police sources.

By New York Post

But despite his extensive record, the young man continues to be allowed to roam the streets and stay in taxpayer-funded shelters.

“Politicians have turned our criminal justice system into a mere paper tiger,” said one frustrated source.

“There was no way to stop him,” the source added. “We have a 15-year-old boy who keeps running our city like it’s his personal video game.”

According to sources, the teenager is part of “Los Diablos de la 42,” a group of about 20 young immigrants who attack locals and tourists alike in armed robberies around Times Square and other parts of the city.

According to federal immigration sources, the teenager crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, in May 2023.

Detained by border officials with his family, he was eventually released pending immigration proceedings, with a first hearing scheduled for next month, officials said.

It’s unclear when Dean first appeared in Manhattan, but in May of this year, he reportedly joined the Diablos group, which sources say moved out of the city-sponsored Roosevelt Hotel immigrant shelter in Midtown.

