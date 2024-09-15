These could be the penalties imposed on Camila Fernandez for changing the lyrics of the national anthem in the “El Canelo” fight

Camila Fernandez’s performance of the national anthem during the event in Las Vegas was marked by a notable error. (Credit: Quartoscuro)

It’s no secret that many artists make mistakes when interpreting Mexican National AnthemRecently, the case Camila Fernandez During the fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga, this issue was highlighted. Although it may seem like a simple incident, these mistakes can have major consequences, as they reflect the importance of knowing and respecting this National symbol.

In Mexico, the correct interpretation of the national anthem is regulated by law. National Shield, Flag and Anthem Law. he Article 57 This law states that any change in the lyrics of the anthem may result in penalties. These vary depending on the seriousness of the crime and the status of the offender. Possible consequences include fines ranging from one to one 250 times the minimum wageor a Detention for up to thirty-six hoursIn cases where the violation is committed for profit, the fine can reach up to 1000 times the minimum wage.

Currently, fines for errors in interpretation of the national anthem range from: 3 thousand and 50 thousand pesosHowever, last year, Moreno Representative Ana Elizabeth Ayala Leyva proposed a reform to increase the penalties. More than a million pesos and/or penalties of up to four years in prison For those who change national symbols.

Camila Fernandez is the daughter of Alejandro Fernandez And granddaughter Vicente FernandezHe was responsible for translating the national anthem before the fight. Saul “Cinnamon” Alvarez against Edgar Berlanga he September 14 At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During his performance, Fernandez made a noticeable mistake by replacing the word “your soil” with “your land” in the verse of the anthem. The change, although small, was enough to attract attention and raise eyebrows among the audience, including Canelo Alvarez himself.

The hymn says: “But if a foreign enemy dares, “They will defile your soil with their plants.”

What Fernandez said: “But if a foreign enemy dares. “He will defile your land with its vegetation.”

Potrillo’s son makes a mistake while singing the national anthem (screenshot)

Camila Fernández’s mistake is not the first of its kind. Other artists who have had trouble performing the national anthem include María León, Pablo Montero, Ana Bárbara, Jenni Rivera, Coke Muñiz, and Vicente Fernández. Each of these incidents highlights the importance of maintaining accuracy when interpreting this national symbol, which is often celebrated at high-profile public events.

On social media, users humorously took the young artist’s mistake with memes. (Credit: X)

Although the mistakes in singing the Mexican national anthem may seem like isolated incidents, they actually underscore the need for greater awareness and respect for national symbols. The legal consequences and the proposal for tougher penalties reflect the seriousness with which this issue is being taken in Mexico.