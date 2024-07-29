These Bank of America Branches in California Will Close Next Month (+List)

In California, several Bank of America branches are close to closing, according to reports shared by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

As was the case last year, various banking institutions closed several branches, and this year will be no exception for Bank of America.

The main reason for these scheduled closures at the headquarters is due to the change in customer needs, as more and more transactions can be carried out online.

Bank of America in California

Financial institutions are trying to adapt to this boom in online banking, and some of their branches are no longer profitable, so it is better to close them.

In the coming months in California, branches will be closing and here we will share the locations so you know all the details.

Branch locations that will not offer in-person, face-to-face customer service can be found on the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) web portal.

Scheduled Closures

The OCC has shared weekly bulletins with banks that will be closing their doors, and institutions must notify the agency with 90 days’ notice of the date, in order to close the branch.

According to the April and May bulletins, they include information on Bank of America branches that could begin closing as early as July and as soon as August.

According to the prior closure notices for those months, these are the Bank of America branches that will be closing soon:

5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA

8949 Claremont Mesa Street, San Diego, CA

7404 Jackson Drive, San Diego, CA

512 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, CA

8655 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

1515 Broadway, Sacramento, CA

866 North Wilcox Street, Montebello, CA

With information from Diario AS

