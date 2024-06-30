These are two Latin American countries that do not require a visa to go to Canada

CTo nothing It announced that it has made major changes to its visa policies. The North American country announced that two countries in South America are exempt from visa requirements It will allow you to stay in your place for about 6 months for various purposes.

These are Argentina and Uruguay. These are the only countries in South America that can travel to Canada without a visa, thanks to Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). This type of permit allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 6 months for tourism, family visits, business or short studies.

How to travel to Canada without a visa?

For citizens of Argentina or Uruguay who wish to obtain an eTA to travel to Canada, it is necessary to have the following requirements:

You must have a valid passport. You must have a credit card to pay for your eTA. Enter your email address. Internet access is required to complete the application. The eTA is only valid for air travel, so those interested should ensure their budget for this type of ticket.

This new policy Canada It undoubtedly opens up great opportunities for Argentine and Uruguayan citizens who want to explore the country without additional bureaucratic complications, taking into account the above-mentioned regulations.

What is the minimum wage earned in Canada?

In Canada, the minimum wage varies depending on the province or territory you work in. Each jurisdiction has its own legislation regarding minimum wages.

For general reference, here are the average minimum hourly wages in some provinces:

Alberta: $15.00

British Columbia: $16.75

Manitoba: $15.30

New Brunswick: $14.75

Newfoundland and Labrador: $15.00

Northwest Territories: $16.05

