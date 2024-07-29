These are the presidents who described the results published by the Venezuelan regime’s National Electoral Council as a “fraud.”

After knowing the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela, in which he participated National Electoral Council (CNE) of the system announced the winner Nicolas MaduroSeveral regional leaders spoke out and once again labeled the Chavismo victory a “fraud.”

One of them was the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chavez RoblesWho, through a statement, “categorically” rejected the declaration of Maduro as the elected president of the republic.

“The Costa Rican government categorically rejects the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which we consider fraudulent. We will work with democratic governments on the continent and international organizations to ensure that the sacred will of the Venezuelan people is respected,” he added.announced.

In the same vein, the Argentine President said, Javier MileyHe stressed in a message before the announcement of the result that “Argentina will not recognize another fraud, and hopes that this time the armed forces will defend democracy and the popular will.”

The Ecuadorian government refused “Lack of transparency in elections” He stressed that there are no guarantees in the process of publishing the results. “They are delegitimizing the elections and invalidating their results.”.

For his part, the Chilean President said: Gabriel Boric He stressed on social media that his government would not recognize “any result that cannot be verified.”

“The Maduro regime must understand that the results it is publishing are difficult to believe,” he added. “The international community, and especially the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand full transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers who are not accountable to the government take responsibility for verifying the results. From Chile, we will not recognize any result that cannot be verified.”to rule.

US Diplomatic Chief Anthony BlinkenOn Monday, he called for a “fair and transparent” recount of the votes.

“Now that voting is over, it is vital that every vote is counted in a fair and transparent manner. We call on the electoral authorities to publish the detailed vote count (minutes of the meeting) to ensure transparency and accountability.”Blinken said in a statement.

Panama’s President José Raúl Molino said he would announce “individual and collective measures in favor of Venezuelan democracy” in the coming hours following the results of the presidential election.

Molino rejects Venezuela election results He stressed his aspiration to “respect the popular will” but “such a situation is unknown.”

The Government of Spain, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, has requested that the results be “Fully verifiable.”

“The democratic will of the Venezuelan people must be respected by displaying the minutes of all polling stations to ensure fully verifiable results. We ask that the calm and civility that prevailed on Election Day be maintained.”He confirmed.

The Colombian government and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered it “important to remove any doubts about the results.”

“The international community and the Venezuelan people hope that transparency and electoral guarantees will prevail for all sectors. It is important to remove any doubts about the results. This means that international observers and monitors present their findings on the process. We call, as soon as possible, for the total vote count, verification and independent audit of the votes to be carried out,” he added. Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo commented.

According to the National Elections Center’s only bulletin so far, after sorting 80% of the lists and an electoral participation rate of 59%. The results gave Nicolás Maduro 5,150,092 votes (51.1%), and Edmundo González 4,445,978 votes (44.2%).