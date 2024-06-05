These are the new routes that Frontier will offer from San Juan – Puerto Rico Metro

Frontier Airlines announced the opening of a new base for its crew in Luis Muñoz Marin Airport in San Juan Which is expected to create job opportunities for 90 pilots And 200 participants Aviation during the first year of operation.

The airline, along with maintenance and airport jobs, is expected to generate approximately $84 million annually in local payrolls, with more growth expected in the coming years.

In addition, the airline will launch 11 new routes from San Juan this month with destinations to several cities in the United States and the Caribbean. While non-stop service to Barbados Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) will begin on July 3, 2024, and to Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport (POS) on July 11, 2024. Through these routes, Frontier will serve a total of 28 destinations. from San Juan, more than any other carrier.

“This new crew base underscores how important San Juan is to our operations as we continue to develop our service between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, as well as other Caribbean islands,” said Frontier CEO Barry Biffle. Airlines. “While our goal is to connect consumers to convenient, affordable travel options and help increase tourism to Puerto Rico, this organization will support our growing presence and provide a significant impact to the local economy,” he added. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to the government of Puerto Rico and all of our tourism and business partners.” Here to make this day possible.”

Among the airline’s new routes from Luis Muñoz Marin Airport are: