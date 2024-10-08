October 8, 2024

These are the dollars that neither banks nor ATMs will accept as of October

Zera Pearson October 8, 2024 2 min read

According to authoritiesBanknotes are often mutilated by “fire, misuse, or even deterioration resulting from the burial of money.” If you have tickets Under these circumstances, you will not be able to use it for normal purchases or transactions.

The initiative to reject distorted draft laws comes as a result of a joint effort between several government agencies. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the Secret Service, and the Advanced Anti-Counterfeiting (ACD) Steering Committee are the main drivers of this action. These organizations seek to enhance the security of the US monetary system.

The Ministry of Treasury in cooperation with Federal ReserveIt also supports this decision.

What to do if you have damaged bills?

If you find out you have tickets dollar Distorted, don’t panic. You can still get a refund, but you’ll have to follow a special process:

  • Contact the Engraving and Printing Office
  • Submit a claim for mutilated currency
  • Wait for them to evaluate the validity and value of the ticket
  • You will receive a check for the corresponding amount

It is important to act with speed To avoid problems when making payments monetary.

dollar-quemadio.webp

If you have a burned dollar, you can still get your money back.

New designs are on the way

In addition to this security measure, Federal Reserve Will present several new designs tickets In the coming years:

  • $50 bill: 2028
  • $20 bill: 2030
  • $5 bill: between 2032 and 2035
  • $100 bill: between 2034 and 2038
These changes seek to make counterfeiting more difficult and maintain integrity dollar US.

