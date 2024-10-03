October 4, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

These are the 16 presidential binomials registered for election in Ecuador

These are the 16 presidential binomials registered for election in Ecuador

Phyllis Ward October 3, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) – The deadline for candidate registration with the National Electoral Council for the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for February 2025 ended on Wednesday at 6pm local time in Ecuador.

The National Elections Council reported that after the expiration of the specified deadline, a total of 16 registrations from presidential doubles were received, which will be subject to the appeals and objections stage in the coming days. Only after these processes are resolved will the NEC inform candidates that this will become final.

What are the 16 pairs aiming to reach Carondelet?

The Electoral Council recorded the registration of the primary candidates for the positions of President of the Republic and Vice President of the Republic, respectively:

  1. Francisco Tabacci and Blanca Sacancilla for the Creating Opportunities (CREO) movement.
  • Henry Cocalone and Carla Larrea of ​​the construction movement.
  • Jorge Escala and Lucia Teran for the Popular Unity Party.
  • Carlos Rapascal and Maria Rivas for the Democratic Left Party.
  • Jan Toubic and Michel Calvaci of the Sociedad Unida Mas Acción (SUMA) party
  • Daniel Noboa and María José Pinto for the National Democratic Action (ADN) movement.
  • Luisa Gonzalez and Diego Borja for the Citizens’ Revolution and RETO movements.
  • Henri Kronefel and Daliana Basiligo for the Christian Social Party.
  • Leonidas Iza and Katiuska Molina on the Pachacutec movement.
  • Ivan Sakisela and María Luisa Coelho for the Yes to Democracy movement.
  • Andrea Gonzalez and Gallo Moncayo for the National Assembly Party.
  • Juan Cueva and Cristina Reyes for the Amigo Movement.
  • Pedro Granja and Veronica Silva for the Ecuadorian Socialist Party.
See also  They will decide the fate of Ukrainian tourists stranded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Victor Araús and Stephanie Carrera of the Pueblo Movement for Equality and Democracy (PID)
  • Luis Felipe Tellería and Carla Rosero of the Avanza party.
  • Jimmy Giralla and Lucia Vallicella for the Democratic Center Movement.

However, the National Electoral Council refused to register the pre-candidacy of the Girala-Valesela Party, with the organization’s president, Diana Attamint, explaining that this was due to “errors in the declaration of oath and the lack of signature by the secretary on the form.” For this reason, a 48-hour period has been opened to correct the submitted comments.

Recordings were also made of members of national, regional and foreign assemblies and Andean parliamentarians.

Ecuador’s presidential and legislative elections are scheduled for February 9, and the presidential runoff is scheduled for April 13, according to the official CNE calendar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

They leave Yuchi Gomez detained in the prosecutor’s office
1 min read

They leave Yuchi Gomez detained in the prosecutor’s office

October 3, 2024 Phyllis Ward
A team of archaeologists has discovered more than 50 Viking skeletons in a massive cemetery in Denmark
3 min read

A team of archaeologists has discovered more than 50 Viking skeletons in a massive cemetery in Denmark

October 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Mark Rutte becomes the new Secretary General of NATO
2 min read

Mark Rutte becomes the new Secretary General of NATO

October 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

The Yankees have updated Anthony Rizzo’s status for the 2024 ALDS
3 min read

The Yankees have updated Anthony Rizzo’s status for the 2024 ALDS

October 4, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The “Comet of the Century” can now be seen with the naked eye from Venezuela
1 min read

The “Comet of the Century” can now be seen with the naked eye from Venezuela

October 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Cuban artist El Tiger hospitalized in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)
1 min read

Cuban artist El Tiger hospitalized in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

October 3, 2024 Winston Hale
Bezrab is caught without glasses or hat at a Messi match and causes euphoria
2 min read

Bezrab is caught without glasses or hat at a Messi match and causes euphoria

October 3, 2024 Lane Skeldon