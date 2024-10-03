These are the 16 presidential binomials registered for election in Ecuador

(CNN) – The deadline for candidate registration with the National Electoral Council for the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for February 2025 ended on Wednesday at 6pm local time in Ecuador.

The National Elections Council reported that after the expiration of the specified deadline, a total of 16 registrations from presidential doubles were received, which will be subject to the appeals and objections stage in the coming days. Only after these processes are resolved will the NEC inform candidates that this will become final.

What are the 16 pairs aiming to reach Carondelet?

The Electoral Council recorded the registration of the primary candidates for the positions of President of the Republic and Vice President of the Republic, respectively:

Francisco Tabacci and Blanca Sacancilla for the Creating Opportunities (CREO) movement.

Henry Cocalone and Carla Larrea of ​​the construction movement.

Jorge Escala and Lucia Teran for the Popular Unity Party.

Carlos Rapascal and Maria Rivas for the Democratic Left Party.

Jan Toubic and Michel Calvaci of the Sociedad Unida Mas Acción (SUMA) party

Daniel Noboa and María José Pinto for the National Democratic Action (ADN) movement.

Luisa Gonzalez and Diego Borja for the Citizens’ Revolution and RETO movements.

Henri Kronefel and Daliana Basiligo for the Christian Social Party.

Leonidas Iza and Katiuska Molina on the Pachacutec movement.

Ivan Sakisela and María Luisa Coelho for the Yes to Democracy movement.

Andrea Gonzalez and Gallo Moncayo for the National Assembly Party.

Juan Cueva and Cristina Reyes for the Amigo Movement.

Pedro Granja and Veronica Silva for the Ecuadorian Socialist Party. See also They will decide the fate of Ukrainian tourists stranded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Victor Araús and Stephanie Carrera of the Pueblo Movement for Equality and Democracy (PID)

Luis Felipe Tellería and Carla Rosero of the Avanza party.

Jimmy Giralla and Lucia Vallicella for the Democratic Center Movement.

However, the National Electoral Council refused to register the pre-candidacy of the Girala-Valesela Party, with the organization’s president, Diana Attamint, explaining that this was due to “errors in the declaration of oath and the lack of signature by the secretary on the form.” For this reason, a 48-hour period has been opened to correct the submitted comments.

Recordings were also made of members of national, regional and foreign assemblies and Andean parliamentarians.

Ecuador’s presidential and legislative elections are scheduled for February 9, and the presidential runoff is scheduled for April 13, according to the official CNE calendar.