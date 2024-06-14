There is no one more goalscorer!

nOr was there anyone else who was a top scorer for their club on this tournament’s journey towards Euro Cup Like Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo,French Kylian Mbappe And English Harry KaneWith 44 goals for Al-Nassr, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich respectively, heading to Germany 2024.

They are the main actors in Favorite triangle Which, whatever the perspective, allows you to have these players, as well as their powerful blocks, at your disposal. Portugal, France and Englandcomfortable with such scorers, advanced Erling Haaland and Luuk de Jong With 38 goals for Manchester City and Eindhoven, the league champions, but without a presence in this tournament. Euro Cup.

Cristiano still sets the pace. No one surpasses him. At the top of Al-Nasr, in the Saudi League, less competitive than the more important tournaments on the European continent, but with the dimension that he always had throughout his career, already for 39 years oldbefore his sixth European Championship, in which he first participated in 2004.

His 44 goals in 45 matches are unacceptable proof of his quality. From her ability. In 3885 minutes. Sixteen goals correspond to his last fourteen matches. And the last thirty to thirty duels for CR7 before the European Cup.

He is The unparalleled leader In this sense at club level in the season leading up to this continental competition, along with MbappeHe appeared with 44 goals in 48 matches in his final season with Paris Saint-Germain, heading to Real Madrid, after the end of his contract with the French entity, which left him with 256 goals in 308 official matches.

England also has its top scorer: Harry KaneIt is indisputable that in his first year at Bayern Munich, he paid one hundred million euros, although his team did not achieve anything that he intended to achieve. Neither the German League nor the Champions League. The British footballer, an immortal figure at Tottenham, even far away from him, also achieved 44 goals. In 44 matches.

In his wake, other names from the European Cup emerge, such as the Belgian Luis ObindaWith 28 goals in 45 matches with Leipzig, or the best footballer this season in the English Premier League: the Englishman. Phil Foden– He scored 27 goals in 35 matches with Manchester City.

At Chelsea, he was called up by Gareth Southgate for the European Cup, Cole Palmer He scored 25 goals in 45 matches. Polish Robert Lewandowski, out of the first duel due to a muscle injury, reached 26 with Barcelona; He is also English Ollie Watkins He has scored 27 goals in 53 matches for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

In terms of minutes this season, none of the players present in the European Cup has played more than the Scot Ryan PorteousWatford defender, with 4,900 minutes spread over 63 matches this season, followed by Atletico Madrid goalkeeper. Jan OblakWith 4,890 full minutes played with his team this year. Italian Brian Christanti It ranks third with a score of 4509 in Rome.