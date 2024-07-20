Their passionate tribute to Donald Trump at the Republican convention

After Donald Trump’s assassination attempt During a conversion event in Pennsylvania, his followers paid him a special tribute during last week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

In this event, supporters of former President Trump ahead of the next presidential election They put a bandage on their right ear, imitating the actual bandage a Republican would wear.Integrity for the attack he suffered last Saturday.

so, Trump’s bandaged ear became a symbol for his followers, who describes the feat as a miracle. Apart from the bandages, his supporters attended the event wearing red hats emblazoned with the words ‘Trump’ and t-shirts with the legend ‘Make America Great Again’.

“I carry her with patriotism and solidarity, because she was shot and bandaged.”Eric Nielsen explained in a conversation with EFEAn alternate representative from the state of Arizona attended the event and as described by CDN.

A Trump supporter with a fake earring as a tribute. Photo:X / @MilvaGauto

Donald Trump met this attack

Trump He was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last Saturday when a bullet grazed his right ear.. One person was killed, two others were injured and the attacker who fired from outside the premises was killed by the police.

After the event, the FBI confirmed the attacker. Thomas Crooks, 20, acted alone and shot the former president from a rooftop. and used an AR-15 rifle legally purchased by his father.

One fact that drew attention was that Crooks, who was killed by Secret Service agents seconds after firing on Trump, He is a registered Republican voter.

“The hospital doctor said he had never seen anything like it, and he called it a miracle.”The former president explained in exclusive statements to the press after the event New York Post.