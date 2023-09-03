September 3, 2023

The world’s newest airport opens in Abu Dhabi: photos — Conocedores.com

September 3, 2023

It is not the largest airport on the planet nor is it the one with the highest passenger traffic. But in November, the newest airport in the world will open in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Known as Midfield Terminal when under construction, it will have the capacity to transport 45 million people annually.

The world’s newest new airport will occupy Terminal A of the airport Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

With a built-up area of ​​742,000 square metres, it is among the largest terminals on the planet, and in addition to its capacity to carry 45 million passengers annually, it will handle 11,000 passengers per hour and operate up to approximately 80 aircraft.

The station was designed by the prestigious architecture studio KPF.

How is the newest airport in the world located in Abu Dhabi?

Terminal A has a wide range of interconnected biometric systems that make life easier for passengers, to carry out uninterrupted security, immigration, check-in and boarding processes.

It features a variety of facilities designed for comfort, including spa services and relaxation areas. In addition, it will provide more than 160 commercial and gastronomic establishments.

When fully operational, it will be the only airport in the world to offer all nine biometric touch points for travel; paving the way for a tailor-made travel experience for individual passengers.

The building itself has won several prestigious awards for its modern and functional design, and was recently featured as the location for the latest movie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

In addition, with energy and water saving systems, it has an important installation of solar panels, to take care of the environment.

It also features self-service terminals, simplified security controls, and modern baggage handling systems.

The scheduled opening in November 2023 will mark an important milestone for the UAE and will add to the country’s air infrastructure, which, together with Dubai Airport, is already becoming one of the most attractive airports in the world.

