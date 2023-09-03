Stations and tickets, but what about them? Experts.com

The Miami to Orlando train is ready. or almost. The new Orlando terminal, located at MCO International Airport, opened in April this year, and tickets booked as of September 1 went on sale in May. However, the opening date for the full section between the two cities has not yet been confirmed. What is happening?

The construction of the Bright Line Florida project required an investment of $ 6 billion, as the trains travel at speeds of more than 125 miles per hour (201 kilometers per hour), making it one of the fastest trains in the United States behind some Amtrak Acela services on the so-called Northeast Corridor from Washington. to Boston.

The 170-mile (270-kilometer) rail line will make 16 daily round trips between downtown Miami and Orlando International Airport. In addition to the two cities’ headwaters, the stations are located in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

Ticket prices, which can be purchased on the official website gobrightline.comstart at $79 in SMART (tourist) and go up to $149 for those who want to travel in PREMIUM vehicles.

the trains They have comfortable seats with connectors for connecting a laptop or charger for mobile devices, plus free Wi-Fi throughout the route, as well as at the stations.

But if the Miami to Orlando train is ready, how long will it take to open?

As explained by the company, the delay relates to exams and certification exams, specifically in the last part of the track. Until the go-ahead is obtained from both the company and the authorities, the commencement of operations awaits final approval.

From the initial plan for the beginning of September, we are now thinking of the end of September or the beginning of October. Everything depends on these tests and certifications.

Meanwhile, those who purchased their tickets will receive refunds along with some additional benefits, including a discount on car rentals.

Brightline also seeks to make history on the West Coast of the United States with its project bright line west to connect Southern California to Las Vegas, with an electric train traveling at over 186 mph (300 kph) for a 218 mile (350 km) trip.