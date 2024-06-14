The video published by Britney Spears, which once again unleashed a wave of comments on the networks

Britney Spears put on a radiant display while hanging out with her adorable dog, Snow, in a new Instagram video uploaded on Tuesday.

The Gimme More singer, 42, whose ex-husband Sam Asghari was ordered not to “say anything negative or positive” about her in Traitors, can be seen dancing inside the plane’s doorway.

She was wearing a long strapless hot pink dress and at the same time she was wearing a pair of black knee-high boots.

Her blonde tresses were parted in the middle and fell easily onto her shoulders in light waves.

Britney completed her look with trendy black sunglasses, as well as a necklace with a large pendant in the front and a beaded bracelet.

In the caption of the post, Spears wrote to her 42.2 million followers: “Me, snow and matching bows,” followed by a pink bow emoji.

The singer’s dog has previously appeared on her Instagram homepage, including in a clip shared in early March.

During the video, the actress proudly showed off her pet’s “new shirt” while standing in a shaded area outside her mansion in Thousand Oaks.

