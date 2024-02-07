The Venezuelan biologist is part of a new NASA mission that will study marine ecosystems

In February, NASA will launch its new mission Plankton, aerosol, cloud, ocean ecosystem (a step), Its goal will be to study Earth's plankton, aerosols, clouds and marine ecosystems from space.

Within the PACE team there is a Venezuelan scientist: biology Laura LorenzoniHe graduated from the Simón Bolívar University (USB) in Caracas, Venezuela.

“I was born and raised in Venezuela” is one of the first phrases he utters when introducing himself on the social networks of the space (and now climate) agency.

Lorenzoni is a scientist The Ocean Biology and Biogeochemistry (OBB) Program in NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

Land and ocean are her main interests

The Venezuelan has a degree in biology from USB; He later obtained a master's degree and doctorate in marine sciences from the University of South Florida (USA).

Lorenzoni knew she loved space and that she wanted to become a scientist. However, in Venezuela, the aeronautical engineering profession is not offered, which prompted her to “explore other worlds, without leaving planet Earth.”

“What attracts me to space: the unknown that you can know. We certainly know more about our moon, and we are on our way to knowing more about Mars, than we know about our ocean,” the Venezuelan biologist said in a press conference. NASA interview in Spanish.

From Kariakoo Trench to NASA

The scientist did her scientific thesis on remote sensing, which later led her to study Kariakoo TrenchIt is considered one of the major hypoxic basins on Earth, and is located in the state of Sucre in eastern Venezuela.

From there, he had the opportunity to obtain a master's degree and then a doctorate in Florida.

For more than a decade he has been working on the project CARIACO Ocean Timing Series He is known as a proponent of time series studies and remote sensing as tools for understanding natural and anthropogenic changes in the ocean.

