February 7, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mysterious green light for WhatsApp: what does this feature mean

Mysterious green light for WhatsApp: what does this feature mean

Roger Rehbein February 7, 2024 1 min read

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is hiding some secrets that have captured the attention of the Android user community. The mysterious green light that appeared when the app was opened raised questions about its meaning and purpose.

by twenty three

This feature will be added to the new functions that have already been announced for the messaging service, such as the ability to share the screen during calls. Additionally, you can also review WhatsApp audio recordings before sending them.

The secret of the green light on WhatsApp

For WhatsApp users on Android devices, the green light appears as a puzzle when trying to access the platform. Although the company did not provide specific details, the community expects this signal to be related to cybersecurity.

Besides its main function of facilitating communication, WhatsApp sets itself apart by incorporating security measures that go beyond the obvious.

What is this green light for WhatsApp?

According to Google, the green icon is a tool designed to enhance the privacy of Android users who use WhatsApp. This feature focuses on controlling personal privacy, providing users with an additional layer of security without having to have absolute control over the Android device itself.

To continue reading click here.

See also  How to change font in WhatsApp and iMessage?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How to deactivate the cell phone option so as not to be spied on?

February 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Google trick to find out if a missed call is a scam or spam

February 6, 2024 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

Why are “water bears” indestructible? Scientists think they have found an answer

February 6, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

America vs Real Estelí (2-1): Result, summary and goals by ConcaChampions | Video | Total Sports

February 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Mysterious green light for WhatsApp: what does this feature mean

February 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Argentina charges Chavismo to park the Emtrasur plane and it is not cheap at all

February 7, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Chappo's wife Emma Coronel received a letter from her daughter; What does this mean?

February 7, 2024 Winston Hale