February 7, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How to deactivate the cell phone option so as not to be spied on?

How to deactivate the cell phone option so as not to be spied on?

Roger Rehbein February 7, 2024 3 min read

In the digital age, privacy has become a valuable commodity and a constant connection to it Cell phone It poses new challenges. Recently, many users have expressed concern about noticing certain ads on their devices after conversations with family or friends, without having previously searched for those topics.

The reason behind this phenomenon lies in the permissions granted to applications such as GoogleWhich allows them to activate the microphone and listen to conversations near the phone.

Below we'll explain how to disable this invasive feature as well as address the location tracking options it offers. Google Maps.

Disable Google listening

When we grant permissions to an app Access to our device's microphone, We give it the ability to capture parts of our conversations. The purpose is to personalize the advertisements shown to users, based on their verbally expressed interests. For example, if we are talking about a specific product, relevant ads are likely to appear when we unlock our phone.

Steps to disable the feature:

  • Open the Google app.
  • Click on Profile at the top right.
  • Select “Google Account”.
  • Look for the “Data & Privacy” option.
  • Scroll until you find “Web & App Activity.”
  • Disable the “Include sound and voice activity” option.
  • Click “Stop saving”.
  • Confirm by selecting “Concept”.

    • How do you deactivate your cell phone microphone so Google won't listen to you anymore?

    Track location using Google Maps

    Another area of ​​concern is Google's ability to track a phone's location. Google Maps It offers two alternatives for those who need to know the device's location using just the number.

    See also  6 tricks to customize the home screen of your Samsung Galaxy

    Option 1 – Email Tracking:

    • Send an email to [email protected] With the topic “Tracking on Google Maps”.

    • In the body of the message, include the phone number, replacing the last four digits with “4x.”

    • The user will receive the actual location of the phone through the Google Maps application.

    Although these features are useful in certain scenarios, they raise questions about the privacy and security of personal information. It is necessary that Users Be aware of these features and take necessary measures to protect your data.

    How to properly care for personal information

    In an increasingly connected world, digital privacy is crucial. Listening practices through applications such as Google Location tracking capabilities raise discussions about ethical boundaries and the need for stricter regulations.

    By disabling Google's Listening feature, users can practice Greater control over the information they involuntarily share. However, this raises the question of the balance between personalizing services and preserving privacy.

    As for location tracking, while it can be a valuable tool in… Specific cases, Its use also carries responsibilities. It is essential that users are aware of the implications and make informed decisions when using these features.

    Ultimately, protecting your privacy The digital world It takes a combination of awareness, setting permissions, and adopting safe practices. The information provided here seeks to provide users with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and control their digital experience more effectively.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    More Stories

    3 min read

    Google trick to find out if a missed call is a scam or spam

    February 6, 2024 Roger Rehbein
    5 min read

    Why are “water bears” indestructible? Scientists think they have found an answer

    February 6, 2024 Roger Rehbein
    1 min read

    They discovered a super-Earth located 137 light-years away from us

    February 6, 2024 Roger Rehbein

    You may have missed

    5 min read

    Caribbean Series 2024: Calendar, schedules, today's programs and where to watch live | the answers

    February 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
    3 min read

    How to deactivate the cell phone option so as not to be spied on?

    February 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein
    3 min read

    The European Union asked for compliance with the Barbados agreements and warned that Maduro could not choose his opponents

    February 7, 2024 Phyllis Ward
    2 min read

    Viral: Her ex-boyfriend complains to US embassy to take away his visa, this is what happened (VIDEO)

    February 7, 2024 Winston Hale