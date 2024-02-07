How to deactivate the cell phone option so as not to be spied on?

In the digital age, privacy has become a valuable commodity and a constant connection to it Cell phone It poses new challenges. Recently, many users have expressed concern about noticing certain ads on their devices after conversations with family or friends, without having previously searched for those topics.

The reason behind this phenomenon lies in the permissions granted to applications such as GoogleWhich allows them to activate the microphone and listen to conversations near the phone.

Below we'll explain how to disable this invasive feature as well as address the location tracking options it offers. Google Maps.

Disable Google listening

When we grant permissions to an app Access to our device's microphone, We give it the ability to capture parts of our conversations. The purpose is to personalize the advertisements shown to users, based on their verbally expressed interests. For example, if we are talking about a specific product, relevant ads are likely to appear when we unlock our phone.

Steps to disable the feature:

Open the Google app.

Click on Profile at the top right.

Select “Google Account”.

Look for the “Data & Privacy” option.

Scroll until you find “Web & App Activity.”

Disable the “Include sound and voice activity” option.

Click “Stop saving”.

Confirm by selecting “Concept”.

Track location using Google Maps

Another area of ​​concern is Google's ability to track a phone's location. Google Maps It offers two alternatives for those who need to know the device's location using just the number.

Option 1 – Email Tracking:

Send an email to [email protected] With the topic “Tracking on Google Maps”.

With the topic “Tracking on Google Maps”. In the body of the message, include the phone number, replacing the last four digits with “4x.”

The user will receive the actual location of the phone through the Google Maps application.

Although these features are useful in certain scenarios, they raise questions about the privacy and security of personal information. It is necessary that Users Be aware of these features and take necessary measures to protect your data.

How to properly care for personal information

In an increasingly connected world, digital privacy is crucial. Listening practices through applications such as Google Location tracking capabilities raise discussions about ethical boundaries and the need for stricter regulations.

By disabling Google's Listening feature, users can practice Greater control over the information they involuntarily share. However, this raises the question of the balance between personalizing services and preserving privacy.

As for location tracking, while it can be a valuable tool in… Specific cases, Its use also carries responsibilities. It is essential that users are aware of the implications and make informed decisions when using these features.

Ultimately, protecting your privacy The digital world It takes a combination of awareness, setting permissions, and adopting safe practices. The information provided here seeks to provide users with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and control their digital experience more effectively.