Apple announces “world’s largest catalog of classical music”

On Thursday, the giant Apple announced the launch of an application dedicated to classical music at the end of March, with five million titles.
It’s “the largest catalog of classical music in the world,” says the multinational company, whose current app, Apple Music, is one of the most used in the digital world.
The app will have exclusive versions, Apple says, which with this release will compete directly with IDAGIO, another classical and concert music app with a library of two million titles.
With Apple Music Classical, fans will have a search engine at their disposal “by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number,” the statement explains. Biographies and “exhaustive guides to many key works” will also be available. Apple Music subscribers will get free access.
Source: Agence France-Presse
