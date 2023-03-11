March 11, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Apple announces “world’s largest catalog of classical music”

Roger Rehbein March 11, 2023 2 min read
World famous Venezuelan director Gustavo Dudamel at work. It will be part of the huge catalog that Apple will bring online at the end of March (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

On Thursday, the giant Apple announced the launch of an application dedicated to classical music at the end of March, with five million titles.

It’s “the largest catalog of classical music in the world,” says the multinational company, whose current app, Apple Music, is one of the most used in the digital world.

It might interest you: “Daniel Barenboim canceled a concert in Monaco due to health problems”

The app will have exclusive versions, Apple says, which with this release will compete directly with IDAGIO, another classical and concert music app with a library of two million titles.

Singer Andreas Schager and violinist Lydia Paesch during the traditional opening performance of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, on February 16 this year (Photo: REUTERS/Nina Riggio)

With Apple Music Classical, fans will have a search engine at their disposal “by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number,” the statement explains. Biographies and “exhaustive guides to many key works” will also be available. Apple Music subscribers will get free access.

Source: Agence France-Presse

Read on

Nicholas Gershberg returns to the art of the trio with Pepe Piazzolla and Mariano Sivori
Brian Eno, Awarded at the Venice Biennale of Music
Leon Gekko will receive an honorary doctorate from the National University of San Luis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Netflix allows you to change the look and size of subtitles

March 10, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Is it time to say goodbye to WhatsApp statuses?

March 10, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

What happens if you mix green antifreeze with pink

March 10, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Apple announces “world’s largest catalog of classical music”

March 11, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Gary Lineker quits his BBC show after criticizing the British government

March 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The program continues

March 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

These are the things that are forbidden at the Karol G – Metro Puerto Rico concert

March 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon