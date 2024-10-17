The value of veterinary medicine in public and global health

In October we celebrate two dates of great importance: National Veterinarian Day and World Animal Day. Both celebrations invite us to reflect on the essential role that veterinarians play in our current society, as they are not just professionals who care for our pets, but are essential players in public health, animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

Veterinary medicine has evolved significantly, adapting to the challenges of a globalized world where the interaction between humans, animals and the environment has become closer than ever before.

Today, a veterinarian’s work ranges from monitoring and controlling zoonotic diseases (those that can be transmitted from animals to humans) to ensuring food safety. These professionals are responsible for ensuring that the animal foods we consume are safe, healthy and of high quality, helping to prevent disease and improve human nutrition.

The concept of “One Health” has gained great importance, with the recognition that human, animal and environmental health are interconnected. In this sense, veterinarians play a crucial role in implementing health policies that address these interrelationships. In times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of this approach has become even more evident, as these professionals have been actively involved in epidemiological surveillance, research and disease control, contributing to mitigating the impact on public health.

Furthermore, veterinarians are the guardians of animal welfare. Not only in the field of pets, but also in the field of animal production, ensuring decent living conditions for farm animals and reducing the environmental impact of these activities. Likewise, in species conservation and biodiversity protection, they play an irreplaceable role, contributing to the balance of ecosystems and responsible management of wildlife.

In Chile, it is essential to recognize the role of veterinarians as part of the team of health professionals, given the tangential impact of veterinary medicine in vital areas such as antimicrobial resistance, animal nutrition, and prevention of emerging and re-emerging diseases.

In this context, veterinarians are not only involved in clinical care, but are also on the front lines of biomedical and biotechnology research. Her work in developing new treatments, vaccines and technological solutions is key to meeting the health challenges of the future.

So, this October, it’s time to celebrate our vets and thank them for their tireless dedication. Their work not only improves the lives of animals, but also contributes to the well-being of the entire community, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

lorena Giuffre,

Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Agriculture,

University of the Americas