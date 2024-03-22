The USD Classic Card offers new discounts

Cuban financial company Cimex SA has announced new discounts on its classic US dollar card. Find out the details.

The US Dollar-denominated Classic Card is a new financial product that can be purchased and used at 𝐞𝐥 𝟐𝟒 𝐝𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐝𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 throughout the country’s merchant network containing point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Among its benefits, the entity specified that although its main purpose is for use in the network of service centers in US dollars, it can also be used in MLC and CUP stores, according to the current official exchange rate.

It also offers discounts in some stores when you make purchases with this card.

Specifically, from Facebook, Fincimex reported this Thursday: “One of the Classica incentives, 5% discount on Trimagen. Don't miss it!”.

If you don't know, Producciones Trimagen SA offers a wide range of services such as photography, audio-visual materials, digital printing, framing, sublimation and customization.

What do they think of the US Dollar Classic Card?

Opinions vary about the new discounts on the US Dollar Classic Card. Some users consider the 5% discount a good initiative, while others think it should be higher.

“Here in Cuba they think 5% is a lot of money. Why don’t they leave it at 10 or 15? That’s why this country is not progressing because it is miserable in thought and in action.”

Purchase and balance the Classic Card in US dollars

To purchase the USD Classic Card, an initial payment of $5 is required. USD 4 is deducted from this amount to purchase the card and USD 1 is added to the balance. This operation is performed the first time only. The customer can then refill the card with the amount they want, paying $1 to Cadeca for each refill.

It is important to note that the USD Classic Card balance is non-refundable and can only be withdrawn via CUP at Cadecas and bank windows. The card does not allow transfers to other cards or operations through Transfermóvil.