The US government promises to respond to all requests for humanitarian parole

The US government promised to accommodate all demands Humanitarian parole Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans benefited.

Blas Núñez-Neto, Undersecretary of National Security, responded to various questions and concerns regarding this. Delays in humanitarian parole application process and visa application.

One of the most concerned issues for applicants Operation of Promulgated Chronological Order for Humanitarian Strike. In this regard, Núñez-Neto clarified that half of the applications are processed chronologically, that is, in the order in which they were submitted.

While the other half is processed on a random basis, anyone who applied on any date has a chance of being selected for the next day process. This allows for greater fairness in the process and ensures that all applications are ultimately considered, he said America TeVe.

The undersecretary also called for patience as some applicants may have to wait for a while due to high demand and around 30,000 applications being processed every month.

However, he stressed that it is preferable to follow the legal procedure to enter the United States than to attempt illegal entry, which may have negative consequences.

Regarding the differences in approval numbers between Haitian, Cuban and Nicaraguan citizens, Núñez-Neto explained that before the change implemented in May, applications were approved in the order they were received, which led to high demand in the first months.

With the introduction of lottery, the numbers are expected to be even in future, he assured.

Núñez-Neto recalled that the process was completely free for the participants and they did not have to pay anything other than the cost of the plane ticket to travel to the United States.

Any attempt to charge for participation in the program should be considered fraudulent and reported, he said.

He, however, refrained from referring to cases of corruption denounced by citizens regarding the process of seeking humanitarian parole.

Starting in January of this year, the United States approved a program that would benefit Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans with temporary residency in the country if certain requirements were met.

At the end of May, 380,000 requests for humanitarian parole were pending. Along with economic support for Cubans, it caused concern among those waiting in the country for travel permits.

The move halted the 2022 Cuban exodus and made the situation a real mess for the US administration.